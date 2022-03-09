SlashNext Launches Email Protection for Microsoft 365 - Five Minutes to Complete Email Phishing Protection Stop 65% More Spear-Phishing, BEC, Legitimate Service Compromise, Rogue Software, Social Engineering, and Other Human Compromise Threats

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SlashNext, the leader in SaaS-based multi-channel phishing protection across email, web, and mobile for the modern workforce, launches SlashNext Email Protection for Microsoft 365 today. The new integrated cloud email service stops 65% more spear-phishing, BEC, malware, and ransomware link threats than all other cloud-native email security services. SlashNext Email Protection for Microsoft 365 offers organizations a powerful layer of real-time scanning, detection, and removal of zero-hour threats before they reach users with 99.9 % accuracy.

SlashNext Email Protection integrates with Microsoft 365 Security and delivers simple, secure, comprehensive, accurate, and powerful cloud email protection (PRNewswire)

SlashNext integrates with Microsoft 365 Security and delivers simple, secure, comprehensive, accurate, and powerful cloud email protection:

Simple - Five minutes from integration to protection using the Microsoft Graph API

Secure – Authenticate with OAuth, securely manage tenant, and data is never stored on disk to ensure zero loss of PII.

Comprehensive – Industry-leading zero-hour threat coverage for targeted human compromise attacks - credential stealing, BEC, spear-phishing, legitimate service compromise, social engineering scams, ransomware, and malware links.

Accurate – Real-time scanning, detection, and removal of zero-hour threats before they reach users. 99.9% accuracy, 1 in 1 million false-positive rates, and 48-hour time to detection advantage.

Powerful – Advanced search and unified security analytics enable security professionals to pinpoint threats by user and type across email, web, and mobile channels—extensible REST API integrations for leading SIEMs and SOARs, including abuse inbox management playbook.

"Human hacking has become the number one cybersecurity challenge for organizations, as 91% of all cyber breaches include a phishing attack. Cybercriminal sophistication – using legitimate services compromise – is making it possible to launch highly-targeted attacks on a massive scale which are impossible for the human eye to detect," said Patrick Harr, SlashNext CEO. "Today, human hacking emails are well designed to get through traditional defenses. SlashNext's patented machine learning technology is purpose-built to provide 99.9% zero-hour protection against these types of threats, including credential stealing, BEC, spear-phishing, legitimate link compromise, social engineering scams, ransomware and malware links."

Multi-Channel Phishing Protection for the Modern Workforce with SlashNext Complete™

The way people work today has left users more exposed than ever to cyberattacks, adding to the threats facing organizations. Using multiple devices for work and personal use to communicate and collaborate, combined with the reality of remote work, means millions are regularly working outside of traditional security defenses. All of this means phishing threats – already at record numbers – continue to rise across multiple channels, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, LinkedIn, SMS/Text, Slack, Telegram, WhatsApp, and others.

Organizations can access a full protection suite through SlashNext Complete™ for multi-channel protection across email, browser, mobile, and API. SlashNext Email Protection and the SlashNext Complete solution work with existing security – including SEGs, endpoint security tools, and Microsoft security built into Microsoft 365. By blocking 99.9% of zero-hour phishing threats before they reach a company's people – through email or another digital channel – the organization becomes much safer from the most prolific rise in cybercrime seen in recent years.

"SlashNext Email Protection has essentially stopped our employees from interacting with live phishing threats," said John Menezes, Stratejm CEO. This extra layer of protection around our company's people protects them from malicious email and which keep our organization safe from ransomware attacks, account takeovers, financial fraud, and more."

SlashNext Email Protection is immediately available for $36 per user email box annually. Join us on March 10th at 10 AM PT for our latest webinar, Insights into the Craftwork of BEC Threats, to see the latest real-world TTPs used by cybercriminals to deliver a never-before-seen multi-stage attack using legitimate trusted users and sites.

For more information, visit SlashNext Email Protection for Microsoft 365.

About SlashNext

SlashNext protects the modern workforce from phishing and human hacking across all digital channels. SlashNext Complete™ utilizes our patented AI SEER™ technology to detect zero-hour phishing threats by performing dynamic run-time analysis on billions of URLs a day through virtual browsers and machine learning. Take advantage of SlashNext's phishing defense services for email, browser, mobile, and APIs that integrate with leading mobile endpoint management and IR services.

