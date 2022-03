With the appointment of three C-level executives, two of which are women, Symphony Talent targets organizational diversity and customer growth.

Symphony Talent Invests in Internal Diversity and Customer Growth With the appointment of three C-level executives, two of which are women, Symphony Talent targets organizational diversity and customer growth.

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent , a global leader of recruitment marketing technology, announced the appointment of three key C-suite roles: Chief Operating Officer, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Marketing Officer.

These appointments demonstrate Symphony Talent's strategic approach to innovation and growth. The C-level positions will support the organization in exceeding new customer care and retention goals, optimizing implementations and integrations, and defining clear customer paths.

Symphony Talent's leadership advancements include investing in internal mobility opportunities and adding two women as C-suite executives.

Tyler Holbrook to Chief Operating Officer : Tyler joined the organization in 2003. As COO, he will support the entire leadership team in strategizing and meeting Symphony Talent's 2022 goals.

Lisa Bordinat to Chief Customer Officer : Lisa joined the organization in 2011. She will lead the renewed focus on customer experience to train internal teams, optimize customer implementations, and strengthen partner integrations.

Sophie Léguillette to Chief Marketing Officer: In 2022, Marketing will focus on growth and organizational alignment, and Sophie, who joined Symphony in 2021, will support a defined go-to-market plan that complements product evolution and clear customer paths.

"It's wonderful to be part of a change that will trickle down throughout the entire org," said Sophie Leguillette, Chief Marketing Officer, Symphony Talent, on becoming Symphony's third female C-level executive. "The ST mantra is 'automate tasks, empower teams.' I'm taking that to heart as I open critical roles, grow from within, and double down on how our team operates. We are here to communicate our customers' successes, and we need the right people and processes to do it well."

"Our people take pride in what they do and who they work with. Investing in diverse teams leads to a variety of strategies for creating customer value and helps strengthen our culture, product, and ultimately, moves our customers forward," said Roopesh Nair, CEO & President, Symphony Talent.

These leaders complement our current team of Roopesh Nair, Ajay Kutty, Jennifer Harrigan, Carl Calarco, Simon Phillips, and Gunnar Kiene.

