5WPR Ranked Second-Best TikTok Marketing Company in 2022

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and review platform, has officially released its list of the best-performing social media marketing companies for 2022, awarding 5WPR the second top spot in TikTok marketing.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

Clutch evaluates numerous companies on a strict set of criteria including their social media presence, former clients, brand reputation, and recency of verified reviews to determine rankings. The platform serves as an honest and transparent database for businesses looking to hire firms across the creative, marketing and IT landscapes.

"It is a priority at 5W to be an early adapter of new and emerging social platforms, and our early acceptance of TikTok as a tool for our client's social strategy has no doubt helped us secure this ranking," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "We look forward to continuing to build innovative and fun campaigns on the platform for our client partners as the app grows and trends continue to emerge."

In addition to this recognition, 5WPR was recently named to the 2021 Clutch 1000 list, as well as receiving numerous additional accolades including being awarded the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, and being named a top-three New York City PR agency by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact

Dara A. Busch

dbusch@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5W Public Relations