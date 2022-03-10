With hybrid work driving demand for effective remote monitoring and management tools, Action1 continues to strengthen its offering.

Action1 Reports 314% Growth in 2021 and Gains Strong Position in the RMM Market With hybrid work driving demand for effective remote monitoring and management tools, Action1 continues to strengthen its offering.

HOUSTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, provider of the #1 secure and easy-to-use remote monitoring and management (RMM) cloud platform, today announced its results for 2021. The outstanding global sales growth demonstrates rising demand for modern RMM tools. Other highlights include major product releases, a top industry award, and publication of industry research.

Market momentum

Action1 reported 314% annual growth and major expansion in North America and Europe as widespread hybrid work increases demand for secure and easy-to-use RMM tools.

Action1 added more than 100 features and improvements to its RMM platform, including real-time visibility into vulnerabilities and IT assets, streamlined patching for OS and third-party software, and a remote desktop compliant with modern privacy laws.

Industry recognition

Action1 RMM was shortlisted for the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2021 in the "Most Effective Remote Management Solution" category.

Research

Action1 released its "2021 Remote IT Management Challenges Report", which provides insights to help IT professionals better secure and support their changing workforce.

"With 2021 shattering the record for security vulnerabilities, IT teams are striving to manage the flood of patches from different vendors to keep their endpoints secure and up to date," said Mike Walters, President and Co-founder of Action1. "We are glad to provide internal IT departments and MSPs with an RMM platform that streamlines patching of both OS and third-party software along with other crucial endpoint management and maintenance tasks — all from a single pane of glass."

After its resounding success in 2021, Action1 decided to provide its RMM platform to organizations for up to 100 endpoints for free.

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 is the provider of the #1 secure and easy-to-use cloud RMM platform that delivers real-time visibility into vulnerabilities and IT assets. It delivers security risk mitigation via policy-based patching and deployment of OS and third-party software, and includes a remote desktop compliant with modern privacy laws. The company was founded by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters in 2018 to give companies and MSPs worldwide a modern and secure alternative to legacy on-premises solutions that do not function in hybrid workforce environments. For more information, please visit www.action1.com or call 1-346-444-8530.

