American Waterways Operators Commends Alabama State Legislature on Passage of Jones Act Resolution

MONTGOMERY, Ala., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Waterways Operators is commending the Alabama Senate and House of Representatives on recent passage of SJR32, a joint resolution expressing strong support for the Jones Act, the federal law requiring that vessels transporting cargo between two U.S. ports be American-built, American-owned and American-crewed.

The resolution highlights the Jones Act's central role in "fostering a strong domestic maritime industry that is critical to Alabama's and the nation's economic prosperity and national security" and notes the vital importance of the domestic maritime industry to U.S. military readiness at home and force projection globally; to the protection of U.S. homeland security; and to the preservation of resilient transportation services to the people of Alabama.

The resolution also notes:

Alabama is home to nearly 13,000 maritime jobs supported by the Jones Act, and the Jones Act fleet supports nearly 650,000 family-wage jobs nationwide.

The Jones Act fleet contributes over $154 billion in economic output nationally and $2.8 billion to Alabama's economy.

Mark Wright, AWO's Vice President – Southern Region, commented: "The people of Alabama's tugboat, towboat and barge industry are proud to work alongside their partners throughout the state, driving the activity that makes Alabama an epicenter of maritime commerce, pivotal to our nation's economy and security. The Alabama legislature has done a tremendous service to the state and to our nation by recognizing the importance of the Jones Act to ensuring the strength and vitality of American maritime, and we applaud their leadership."

The resolution in its entirety can be viewed here.

About the American Waterways Operators

The American Waterways Operators is the tugboat, towboat and barge industry's advocate, resource and united voice for safe, sustainable and efficient transportation on America's waterways, oceans and coasts. Industry vessels move more than 665 million tons of America's commerce each year on the U.S. inland and intracoastal waterways, the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf Coasts and the Great Lakes.

For more information about the importance of waterway transportation, please contact AWO at (703) 841-9300 or visit AWO's website at www.americanwaterways.com.

