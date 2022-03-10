America's DataHub Consortium Announces Project Awards for Foreign Born Scientists and Engineers and the U.S. Workforce Request for Solutions

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas DataHub Consortium (ADC) is proud to announce the award of five projects with a total funding amount of $3.5M. ADC, established in August 2021 by the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics (NCSES) within the National Science Foundation (NSF), is a groundbreaking initiative to enable evidence building.

America's Datahub Consortium (ADC) (PRNewswire)

The first round of project solutions solicited through the ADC seeks to provide the Government with a more comprehensive understanding of the availability and demand for global science and engineering training and talent. The selected project teams for this effort will be led by Accenture Federal Services, Clarivate, Coleridge Initiative, NORC at the University of Chicago, and RTI International.

About America's DataHub Consortium

The ADC strengthens, supports, and advances the NCSES mission by engaging in groundbreaking activities related to evidence building such as data access and sharing, infrastructure, and analysis across the broad landscape of the science and engineering enterprise. ADC is managed by Advanced Technology International.

