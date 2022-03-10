An Icon for the Next Generation: 2023 Acura Integra Revealed as a Premium Performance Gateway for a New Generation

TORRANCE, Calif, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Integra returns one of the brand's most iconic nameplates to the Acura lineup, delivering a premium, exhilarating driving experience and a sleek liftback design to a new generation of enthusiast drivers. A premium sport compact inspired by the fun-to-drive spirit of previous Integras, the all-new model will arrive at dealers this Spring with a starting price of about $30,000, to become the new performance gateway of the Acura brand. The 2023 Integra is available for reservation at participating dealers starting today, and the first 500 customers to reserve their next gen Integra will have the opportunity to claim a limited edition NFT.

"The 2023 Acura Integra is serving the same role in the lineup as the original model that helped launch the brand three decades ago by bringing in the next generation of driving enthusiast," said Emile Korkor, Assistant Vice President, Acura National Sales. "With its engaging driving character, flexible five-door liftback body style and advanced technology and features, the Integra will welcome a host of new buyers to the Acura brand."

Completing Acura's return to Precision Crafted Performance, the new Integra is powered by a high-output turbocharged engine delivering 200 horsepower and paired with either a segment-exclusive 6-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). An ultra-rigid body structure and sport tuned chassis are tuned for an exhilarating driving experience. As the only 5-door liftback in the premium sport compact segment, Integra offers sleek style while benefitting from the extended cargo flexibility enabled by the liftback bodystyle. Designed to engage the driver in all aspects, Integra also features generous rear seat legroom that's rarely encountered in its class.

Sporty and personal, Integra's distinctive driver-focused interior design creates the perfect environment for spirited driving. A high level of standard features includes a 10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit™ digital gauge display, smart phone integration, 8-speaker premium audio system and USB-C charging. High-tech available features include a head-up display (HUD), wireless smart phone charging, Amazon Alexa Built-in and 16-speaker ELS STUDIO 3D® audio system.

The 2023 Integra sets a new benchmark for both active and passive safety technology in the premium compact class with Acura's rigid Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, cutting-edge airbag designs and an updated AcuraWatch™ suite of active safety and driver-assistive technologies. Groundbreaking new first-in-segment front airbags for the driver and front passenger are designed to reduce the risk of traumatic brain and neck injuries. Rear seat side airbags are standard.

Fun, Engaging Performance

Integra's class-leading driving dynamics and engaging performance is built upon an exceptionally rigid body and sport-tuned chassis combined with Integra's fully independent suspension to deliver precise, sporty handling and a comfortable ride. Integra also benefits from powerful brakes and precise variable-ratio steering.

A standard Integrated Dynamics System (IDS) enables the Integra driver to choose between three distinct driving modes (Comfort, Normal and Sport) for the throttle response, automatic transmission mapping, steering feel and gauge coloration. A-Spec with Technology Package adds adjustments for in-cabin sound, plus an "Individual" mode that allows the driver to customize the IDS setting combinations to their liking.

An available Adaptive Damper System (ADS) gives drivers even more precise control of Integra's ride and handling performance with distinct damping characteristics for Comfort, Normal and Sport driving modes. Drivers also can customize their driving experience with an Individual mode that allows independent selection of steering, engine response, and suspension firmness for a tailored driving experience at the touch of a button.

Under Integra's aluminum hood is a VTEC®-enhanced DOHC 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 200 horsepower (SAE net @ 6,000 rpm) and 192 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net @ 1,800 - 5,000 rpm). A new coil type exhaust system adds an emotional exhaust sound that further enhances Integra's engaging driving experience.

Tuned specifically for the high-output turbocharged engine, Integra's standard CVT automatic transmission responds quickly to throttle inputs and Step Shift programming simulates gear changes when accelerating. For added driver control, steering wheel-mounted shifter paddles are standard.

An available segment-exclusive 6-speed manual transmission dials up the engagement even further. The short-throw, close-ratio 6-speed features automatic rev matching for the ultimate in precision driving. To maximize available traction when accelerating out of corners, power is routed through a helical limited-slip differential (LSD) in manual transmission-equipped vehicles.

Sleek Exterior Design

The 2023 Integra features sporty and compact proportions inspired by previous Integras, specifically the original 5-door model that helped launch the Acura brand in 1986. The new Integra combines a coupe-like profile with surprising flexibility thanks to its liftback design. Thin A-pillars and a low cowl create an expansive greenhouse for excellent outward visibility which is also beneficial during spirited driving.

Integra continues Acura's alluring contrast design language, first seen on the 2019 RDX. A sophisticated front fascia features a frameless version of Acura's Diamond Pentagon grille, framed by four JewelEye® LED headlight elements and "Chicane" LED daytime running lights. LED fog lights integrated into the lower fascia are available.

An aggressive rear fascia with dual exhaust finishers emphasizes the Integra's wide track and sporty stance. An upswept decklid and wide, single piece LED taillights harken back to previous generation models, and the embossed Integra logos in the front and rear fascia recall the 3rd generation car. Distinctive 17-inch alloy wheels are standard while 18-inch wheels are optional, and accessory 19-inch wheels are available.

An available A-Spec® sport-appearance package pumps up the visual style with a gloss-black window surrounds and front and rear fascia trim. A sporty lip spoiler and A-Spec® badges adorn the front fenders and tailgate. Shark Gray 18-inch alloy wheels are wrapped in larger 235/40R18 all-season performance tires.

Sporty and Personal Interior Experience

Inside, Integra has a sporty and personal cabin featuring high-quality materials and switchgear, with all touch points imparting a premium feel. The climate control vents reflect the diamond mesh pattern of the grille, highlighted by piano-black trim.

Integra's low cowl, thin pillars and door-mounted exterior mirrors help create exceptional visibility. Rear seat passengers enjoy generous legroom and to support active lifestyles, Integra's 60/40 split rear seatbacks can be folded flat to flexibly expand the cargo area.

Standard on the 2023 Integra are new body-stabilizing and heated front seats wrapped in synthetic leather, with 8-way power adjustment for the driver, available in either Ebony, Red or Orchid. The optional Technology Package adds a 12-way power seat (includes lumbar support) for the driver (4-way for the front passenger) as well as microsuede inserts for the front seats.

When equipped with the A-Spec® sport appearance package, Integra communicates its performance edge with stainless steel pedals, red gauge needles, and contrast stitching on the steering wheel, seats, shifter and shift boot.

Intelligent Technology

Integra's segment-leading technology includes a standard 10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit™ digital gauge cluster with multiple display modes and a 7-inch digital touchscreen with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration.

The available Technology Package increases the touchscreen size to 9-inches and adds wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, Alexa Built-in, Qi-compatible wireless charging and a 5.3-inch Head-Up Display (HUD). Additionally charging is supported by a USB-C port up front, along with two more USB-C charging ports at the back of the center console for rear-seat passengers.

Standard premium audio is provided via 8-speakers while the available 16-speaker ELS STUDIO 3D® premium audio system adds a new dimension with two Highline™ speakers mounted in the headliner, above the front seat passengers.

Cutting-Edge Safety Features and Performance

As with every Acura model, Integra benefits from Acura's Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, which is designed for improved crash compatibility between vehicles of varying sizes, such as an SUV and a small car, and occupant protection in angled frontal collisions. A new upper A-pillar structure, side frame and lower firewall structure are all engineered to route crash energy around the cabin, rather than through it.

Integra also features a segment-first new generation of driver and passenger front airbags, specifically designed to cradle the head and reduce the risk of brain injuries, especially in offset collisions. Integra's aluminum hood features an embossed inner structure that will distribute the force of an impact with a pedestrian's head in the event of a collision to reduce the likelihood of injury.

Integra's standard AcuraWatch™ suite of driver assistive and safety technologies features an all-new, single-camera system with a wide field of view and long range. Using the new single-camera system, Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) can distinguish between vehicles, pedestrians, and even bicycles. It also includes functionality such as Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) and Traffic Jam Assist (TJA, CVT only), and more natural feeling responses for functions such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and the Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS).

Also standard on every Integra is a blind spot information system (BSI) with Rear Cross-Traffic Monitoring. Integra A-Spec® with Technology Package includes front and rear parking sensors and Low-Speed Braking Control (LSBC).

Manufactured in the U.S.

Production of the 2023 Integra will mark the first time Integra is built in America, to begin soon in Marysville, Ohio, on the same production line as the Acura TLX*. Integra's engine is made exclusively at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio, which also produces the Type S Turbo V6 that powers TLX Type S, MDX Type S, and the 600-horsepower twin-turbo V6 of the NSX Type S supercar.

* using domestic and globally-sourced parts

2023 Integra Key Specs & Features



Integra A-Spec®

Package A-Spec® with

Technology Package A-Spec Sport Appearance Package - • • Power Moonroof with Tilt • • • Jewel Eye® LED Headlights • • • Chicane™ LED Daytime Running Lights • • • LED Fog Lights - • • Chicane™ LED Taillights • • • LED Exterior Puddle Lamps - - • AcuraWatch™ Advanced Safety and Driver Assistive Technology • • • Blind Spot Information System with Rear Cross Traffic Monitoring • • • Front and Rear Proximity Sensors - - • Smart Entry (Front Doors) • • • 3-mode Integrated Dynamic System (IDS) Comfort / Normal / Sport • • • Individual Mode - - • Adaptive Damper System (ADS) - - • Acura Precision Cockpit 10.2-inch Digital Instrument Display • • • 7-inch Touchscreen Display • • - 9-inch Touchscreen Display - - • Interior LED Ambient Lighting - - • 8-Speaker Premium Audio System • • - 16-Speaker ELS STUDIO® 3D Premium Audio System - - • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ Integration Wired Wired Wireless Alexa Built-in - - • Head Up Display (HUD) - - • Wireless Charging Pad - - • USB Ports (Type A) 1 1 1 USB Ports (Type C) - - 3 Heated Front Seats • • • 8-Way Power Driver's Seat • • - 12-Way Power Driver's Seat with 2 Position Memory - - • 4-Way Power Front Passenger's Seat - - • Synthetic Leather Trimmed Seats • • - Synthetic Leather Trimmed Seats with Microsuede Inserts - - • Keyless Remote Engine Start - - CVT Only AcuraLink™ - - •

2023 Integra Key Specs and Dimensions



Integra Integra A-Spec® Bodystyle 5-Door Liftback Available Packages - Technology Package Engine 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 with VTEC® Standard Transmission Sport-tuned Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with Paddle Shifters Available Transmission

Close-ratio 6-speed manual (6MT) with Rev-Matching and Limited Slip Differential Peak Horsepower (SAE Net) 200 @ 6,000 RPM Peak Torque (SAE Net) 192 @ 1,800 – 5,000 RPM MacPherson Strut Front Suspension • Multi-Link Rear Suspension • Electric power-assisted variable-ratio steering • Alloy Wheels (in.) 17 x 7 18 x 8 Tires 215/50R - 17 235/40R - 18 Ventilated Front Disc / Solid Rear Disc Brakes (in) 12.3 / 11.1 Wheelbase (in.) 107.7 Length (in.) 185.8 Width (in.) 72.0 Height (in.) 55.5 Track (in., Fr/Rr) 60.5 / 61.6

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to expressive styling, high-performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup currently features five distinctive models – the all-new Integra sport compact, TLX sport sedan, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles, and the electrified NSX supercar, along with high-performance Type S variants. All Acura vehicles sold in America are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

