Curaleaf's Select Brand Expands Product Offerings With Live Rosin Solventless Extracts

Select™ Live Rosin vapes and concentrates offer unrivaled strain-specific flavor and terpene experiences

WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today launched Select Live Rosin, the Company's first line of solventless extracts, to patients across Florida. The products will initially launch at 12 Curaleaf locations and will continue to expand statewide by April 7th.

Select Live Rosin builds upon the brand's existing collection of premium oil products, including Elite, Elite Live and Essentials, and is formulated for experienced cannabis consumers looking for more flavorful, true-to-flower experiences. The products feature an aromatic, pure cannabis flavor created through the Company's live harvesting, flash-freezing and gentle solventless extraction processes that preserve the natural integrity of each strain's terpenes and cannabinoids. Curaleaf's proprietary water-based extraction process eliminates the waste and inefficiencies associated with live rosin manufacturing. This scalable technology allows Curaleaf to offer Select Live Rosin vapes and concentrates at a more accessible price point for patients seeking premium, true-to-flower experiences.

"We are proud to expand our product offerings in Florida to serve our patients' increasingly sophisticated preferences," said Matt Darin, President of Curaleaf US. "Curaleaf's R&D strategy is rooted in delivering novel and exceptional customer experiences, and introducing affordably priced live rosin products along with high-quality vape hardware not only reimagines what is possible for the Company, but for the industry at large."

Select Live Rosin vapes and concentrates will be available in Florida this month and will be followed by Select X Bites in the coming weeks. For more information on product availability, please visit https://selectcannabis.com/find-us .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 127 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,600 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

