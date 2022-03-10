Doug Westmoreland named new CEO at Mincey Marble

GAINESVILLE, Ga., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mincey Marble Manufacturing has named former chief operating officer Doug Westmoreland as its new president and CEO. He succeeds Donna Mincey, the company's second generation of family leadership, who moves into a new role chairing the company's board of directors.

Doug Westmoreland (PRNewswire)

In other management announcements, Caitlin Mincey – daughter of Donna Mincey – was named the company's executive vice president. Melissa Schroeder, who continues her role as vice president of business development, completes the company's top leadership team.

Westmoreland is the company's first non-family member to step into the CEO role, though he is popularly viewed as a Mincey family member based on his longtime association with the company dating back to the 1980s and his well-recognized contributions to its success. Despite leaving the company in 1995 to start his own marble manufacturing plant, he maintained a close relationship with company founder Kenneth Mincey for 16 years before returning to the company to work with Kenneth's daughter, Donna Mincey, in 2011 after she took over as president.

For the next decade, Westmoreland headed up national sales for Mincey Marble, building its brand as one of the nation's leading manufacturers of American-made cast-marble bath structures for major hotel brands as well as hospitals, military and university housing, and multi-family developments. He was promoted to COO in 2018.

Caitlin Mincey represents the third generation of Mincey Marble's 45-year-old family business. She is a graduate of Emerson College in Boston with an MBA from the University of Georgia.

"Doug and Caitlin have worked very hard to make our company what it is today," said Donna Mincey. "With their drive and experience, they will continue our growth, history of innovation, and reputation for integrity. I know my late father and mother, Kenneth and JoAnn, would be proud."

As board chair, she will step out of day-to-day operations but will continue to oversee the company's direction and finances.

Founded in 1977, Mincey Marble has expanded into a major U.S. manufacturer of shower wall panels and floor basins with markets spanning across North America. Based just north of Atlanta, the company operates from a modern production facility covering over 380,000 square feet.

