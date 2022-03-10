FanDuel Group Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FanDuel Group announced the launch of America's #1 Sportsbook in the state of Wyoming. Starting at 7 AM MT, sports fans in Wyoming can download the FanDuel Sportsbook app for iOS and Android or play via desktop at https://wy.sportsbook.fanduel.com .

FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. (PRNewsfoto/FanDuel Group) (PRNewswire)

The FanDuel Sportsbook brings its best-in-class online sports betting experience to the passionate sports fans of Wyoming, who will now be able to place wagers across the state on professional and college football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, MMA, boxing, soccer, and tennis with a variety of betting and payment options available. The FanDuel Sportsbook app is simple, secure, and convenient with a number of key features, including:

A New Way to Parlay : FanDuel is the only U.S. sportsbook with Same Game Parlay Plus, where players can combine Same Game ParlayTM bets from one game with bets from other games.

An Innovative Spirit: FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer Same Game ParlayTM bets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, the first to provide Bad Beat Relief, the first to give early payouts for championship teams, and the originator of the crowdsourced Spread the Love promotion.

Customer Focused: FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, lightning-fast payouts, a Cash-Out early feature, and 24/7 customer service.

Sports Betting 101: FanDuel Sportsbook has an online betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting. FanDuel Sportsbook has an to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting.

Wyoming becomes the fifteenth state in the United States where the FanDuel Sportsbook will be available for iOS and Android, in addition to Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

FanDuel is an industry leader in responsible play and encourages customers to enable responsible gaming tools to manage their online wagering. These tools are available in our apps with a quick touch of the "RG" button at the top of the screen. FanDuel's responsible play tools can also be viewed on the company's Play Well site. They include:

Deposit Limit - Decide how much you can deposit within a given time period. - Decide how much you can deposit within a given time period.

Wager Limit - Decide how much you can wager within a given time period. - Decide how much you can wager within a given time period.

Maximum Wager Size Limit - Decide how much you can wager on a single bet. - Decide how much you can wager on a single bet.

Time Limit - Decide the max daily number of hours you can spend on FanDuel apps. - Decide the max daily number of hours you can spend on FanDuel apps.

Time Out - Decide if you want to take a break from betting.

Self-Exclusion - Decide to exclude from gaming on all FanDuel Sites. FanDuel customers who self-exclude are offered a free Gamban subscription, which proactively blocks users from easily accessing thousands of gambling sites on up to 15 personal devices.

For more on the FanDuel Sportsbook and sports betting content, follow @FDSportsbook on Twitter.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 50 states and over 17 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

Contact: Kevin Hennessy / FanDuel Group / press@fanduel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FanDuel Group