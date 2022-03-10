Genetic Leap and Astellas Establish Research Collaboration to Develop RNA-targeted Small Molecules for Oncology Target

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetic Leap today announced a research collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to develop novel RNA-targeted small molecule therapeutic candidates against an undisclosed oncology target.

Genetic Leap logo (PRNewswire)

This is a notification that the first release under this account has been submitted. Please follow up as appropriate.

Under the terms of the agreement, Genetic Leap will deploy its platform to discover and validate RNA-targeted small molecules against an undisclosed oncology target selected by Astellas. The agreement provides Astellas with certain rights to intellectual property on candidates discovered and developed under the collaboration that are directed against the program target. Further details of the collaboration were not disclosed.

About Genetic Leap

Genetic Leap's vision is to lead the next giant leap in human healthcare by developing today the incredible therapeutics of the future. To accomplish this, Genetic Leap built paradigm-shifting AI technologies that find the causal factors in disease and correct these factors with precision RNA therapy that is safe, convenient, and reversible. The company is leveraging its platform to advance a pipeline that spans internal as well as partnered programs, across both novel and known (but traditionally undruggable) targets.

For more information, please visit www.genetic-leap.com.

Contact:

Bertrand Adanve

partner@genetic-leap.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genetic Leap