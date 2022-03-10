MOCA WORKERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Ascend Wellness/Modern Cannabis (MOCA) locations in River North and Logan Square have both voted unanimously to ratify their first contracts with Teamsters Local 777. The two collective bargaining agreements are the first Teamster contracts in Illinois' burgeoning cannabis industry.

"The first contract is always the hardest, but these workers demonstrated incredible tenacity and solidarity at the bargaining table," said Jim Glimco, President of Local 777. "I'm extremely proud of what these men and women accomplished with this historic, ground-breaking achievement."



The new collective bargaining agreements contain a number of significant improvements, including guaranteed annual raises, a new company guarantee that workers can accept tips, seniority rights and a guarantee of forty hours per week for full-time staff. Eli Van Lysebettens is a Budtender at the River North location who served on the negotiating committee.

"It's important we form this union because as budtenders we like to keep things on a personal basis; with a union we are able to do that," Van Lysebettens said. "Thanks to this process the workers have an improved relationship with the employer. I'm confident that we got a good first contract and it's only going up from here."

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters777.org/.

