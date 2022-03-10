ROSLYN HEIGHTS, New York, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYBG Plastic Surgery – the industry's recognized leader in body contouring after weight loss and aesthetic enhancement has expanded service to New Jersey and three additional surgeons join the group to service NYBG Plastic Surgery offices throughout the tri-state area.

NYBG Plastic Surgery logo (PRNewswire)

NYBG Plastic Surgery expands service area and additional surgeons join the team

In response to a growing surgical demand, NYBG Plastic Surgery has increased access to its services with Dr. Shuja Shafqat in New Jersey and Staten Island, Dr. Jeena Easow in Suffolk County, New York and Dr. Kaitlyn Paine in Westchester and Connecticut.

"Expanding to meet the demands of our patient population was absolutely necessary for us to continue to provide the best and most comprehensive care" says Dr. Kevin Small, Director of Plastic Surgery at NYBG Plastic Surgery. "We are very excited to have the new surgeons join the team."

NYBG Plastic Surgery is a division of New York Bariatric Group (NYBG). NYBG is widely known as the preeminent bariatric practice in the country. NYBG Plastic Surgery evolved by utilizing the quality surgical standards developed by NYBG. At all NYBG Plastic Surgery locations, patients will have access to the resources and services for weight loss and weight management made available by NYBG.

NYBG Plastic Surgery state-of-the art facilities support a new breed of surgeons that utilize advanced treatments and the latest technology to effectively restore, rejuvenate and enhance the face and body. Motivated by working collaboratively with patients to improve their quality of life, Dr. Paine says she is "looking forward to offering creative solutions to their most challenging problems."

NYBG Plastic Surgery

NYBG Plastic Surgery is widely recognized in the northeast for excellence and accomplishment in plastic and reconstructive surgery. The surgeons at NYBG Plastic Surgery perform a wide spectrum of surgical and non-surgical procedures for the face and body. Combining cutting-edge treatment with technology, they produce remarkable results that often result in a safer procedure with smaller incisions, better outcomes, and reduced recovery time.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800-359-3300 or visit www.nybgplasticsurgery.com/

Press Contact:

Megan DiGregorio

Director of Marketing Analytics and Business Development

Email: mdigregorio@nybg.com

Contact: NYBG Plastic Surgery

www.nybgplasticsurgery.com

800-359-3300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NYBG PLASTIC SURGERY