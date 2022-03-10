OneShield Appoints Former CIO of Washington DC (OCFO) Ranabir Dey to SVP of Cloud Engineering & Infrastructure

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShield Software is pleased to announce the appointment of Ranabir (Ranny) Dey as Senior Vice President of Cloud Engineering and Infrastructure. Reporting to OneShield's President & Chief Operating Officer Brandon Parker, Ranny will consolidate the company's cloud offerings under a centralized cloud service operations and infrastructure group with a mandate to elevate OneShield's public and private cloud and SaaS offerings for increased scale and global readiness.

Ranny's other responsibilities will include leading OneShield's 24x7x365 cloud infrastructure and operations organization with global coverage, working with OneShield's CISO to drive industry-best security and compliance standards, and implementing gold-standard service management processes and procedures across OneShield's products to ensure a consistent and predictable experience for clients.

A seasoned technology leader, Ranny brings over 30 years of cross-industry and executive-level experience, having led and supported transformational technology initiatives at organizations such as the District of Columbia Government, BearingPoint, PwC, and Capgemini. Notably, as Chief Information Officer for the District of Columbia (OCFO), Ranny led the modernization of its core systems, implemented comprehensive IT governance, and delivered customer-focused IT solutions.

"Adding Ranny's expertise to our leadership team is an important milestone for OneShield as we continue to expand our client portfolio," said Brandon Parker, OneShield's President & COO. "Well-known for staying ahead of the IT curve, Ranny excels at driving change with the latest-and-greatest in cloud-based technology, automation, and other solutions that will benefit our clients."

Since attracting more than $50M in growth funding from a consortium of investors led by Pacific Lake Partners and Bain Capital Credit, LP, OneShield continues to expand its customer base after achieving its best year ever for new customer wins in 2021.

"I'm delighted to join OneShield at this point in its growth cycle," said Dey. "As the company's cloud-based core systems support more and more customers, I'm eager to help our clients achieve operational efficiencies on OneShield's platforms with speed, proficiency, and security."

