Oracle Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2022 Q3 results. Total quarterly revenues were up 4% year-over-year in USD and up 7% in constant currency to $10.5 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 5% in USD and up 8% in constant currency to $7.6 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were up 1% in USD and up 4% in constant currency to $1.3 billion.

Q3 GAAP operating income was $3.8 billion, down 1% in USD and up 3% in constant currency. Non-GAAP operating income was $4.8 billion, up 1% in USD and up 4% in constant currency. GAAP operating margin was 36%, and non-GAAP operating margin was 46%. GAAP net income was $2.3 billion, and non-GAAP net income was $3.1 billion.

Q3 GAAP earnings per share was $0.84 while non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.13, down 3% in USD and up 1% in constant currency. Q3 earnings per share was lowered by $0.05 primarily because of a decline in the share price of revolutionary gene sequencing company Oxford Nanopore, and an operating loss at Ampere, the maker of the world's fastest ARM Server Chips. We remain confident that our investments in these two cutting-edge technology companies will deliver very strong returns for Oracle.

Short-term deferred revenues were $7.9 billion. Operating cash flow was $10.4 billion during the trailing twelve months.

"In Q3, Oracle delivered over 7% constant currency revenue growth—our highest quarterly organic revenue growth rate since we began our transition to the cloud," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "This strong top line growth was coupled with a solid non-GAAP constant currency operating profit growth of 4%, but the big story is that our overall revenue growth is being driven by both our rapidly growing Cloud Infrastructure and Cloud Applications businesses. Q3 Cloud Infrastructure revenue was up 47% in constant currency. Q3 Cloud Applications growth was led by Fusion ERP, which was up 35% in constant currency and NetSuite ERP which was up 29% in constant currency. Total Cloud revenue which includes Cloud Infrastructure and Cloud Applications is now over $11 billion a year."

"In Q3, Oracle completed development of the multi-cloud version of our MySQL HeatWave open-source database," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "The MySQL HeatWave database is already running in the Oracle Gen2 Cloud. In a few weeks, MySQL HeatWave will also be available in the Amazon Cloud and the Microsoft Azure Cloud. MySQL HeatWave was designed to compete with Amazon's version of MySQL called Aurora, Snowflake and other popular cloud databases. What customer and database analysts are saying about Oracle's new MySQL HeatWave database is simply astonishing. Here are a couple of examples of what the database analysts are saying."

"Oracle have shown AWS, Snowflake and other database providers how to design and architect a True MySQL Cloud Database. Customers can expect MySQL HeatWave to perform about 7 times faster than Amazon Redshift or Snowflake at 2-5 times lower cost. The benefits over Amazon Aurora are even greater."

The following is an approved quote from the database analysts at Wikibon:

"We believe that the technology underlying MySQL HeatWave is an inflection point in database design and architecture. The MySQL HeatWave technology is by far the best in the market now, and we believe that the MySQL HeatWave competitive advantage is sustainable for at least three years. We also believe customers will demand that AWS provide similar converged functionality as HeatWave."

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 8, 2022, with a payment date of April 21, 2022.

ORACLE CORPORATION

























Q3 FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





($ in millions, except per share data)































Three Months Ended February 28, % Increase % Increase (Decrease)

















% of

% of (Decrease) in Constant









2022 Revenues 2021 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)





REVENUES



















Cloud services and license support $ 7,637 73% $ 7,252 72% 5% 8%







Cloud license and on-premise license 1,289 12% 1,276 13% 1% 4%







Hardware 798 8% 820 8% (3%) 1%







Services 789 7% 737 7% 7% 11%







Total revenues 10,513 100% 10,085 100% 4% 7%





OPERATING EXPENSES



















Cloud services and license support 1,305 13% 1,064 11% 23% 25%







Hardware 244 2% 230 2% 6% 11%







Services 669 7% 621 6% 8% 11%







Sales and marketing 2,004 19% 1,915 19% 5% 7%







Research and development 1,816 17% 1,621 16% 12% 13%







General and administrative 335 3% 330 3% 2% 3%







Amortization of intangible assets 279 3% 347 4% (20%) (19%)







Acquisition related and other 20 0% 13 0% 47% 54%







Restructuring 19 0% 66 1% (71%) (70%)







Total operating expenses 6,691 64% 6,207 62% 8% 10%





OPERATING INCOME 3,822 36% 3,878 38% (1%) 3%







Interest expense (667) (6%) (585) (6%) 14% 14%







Non-operating expenses, net (315) (3%) (17) 0% * *





INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,840 27% 3,276 32% (13%) (8%)







(Provision for) benefit from income taxes (521) (5%) 1,745 18% * *





NET INCOME $ 2,319 22% $ 5,021 50% (54%) (51%)



























EARNINGS PER SHARE:



















Basic $ 0.87

$ 1.72













Diluted $ 0.84

$ 1.68











WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:



















Basic 2,670

2,913













Diluted 2,754

2,994

























































































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2021, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended February 28, 2022 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased our total revenues by 3 percentage points, total operating expenses by 2 percentage points and operating income by 4 percentage points.





* Not meaningful







































































































ORACLE CORPORATION

















































Q3 FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS



RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)



($ in millions, except per share data)























































Three Months Ended February 28,

% Increase

(Decrease)

in US $ % Increase

(Decrease)

in Constant

Currency (2)









2022





2022



2021





2021

GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP











GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP





















































TOTAL REVENUES

$ 10,513

$ -

$ 10,513



$ 10,085

$ 1

$ 10,086

4% 4% 7% 7%







Cloud services and license support

7,637

-

7,637



7,252

1

7,253

5% 5% 8% 8%



















































TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 6,691

$ (992)

$ 5,699



$ 6,207

$ (905)

$ 5,302

8% 8% 10% 10%







Stock-based compensation (3)

674

(674)

-



479

(479)

-

41% * 41% *







Amortization of intangible assets (4)

279

(279)

-



347

(347)

-

(20%) * (19%) *







Acquisition related and other

20

(20)

-



13

(13)

-

47% * 54% *







Restructuring

19

(19)

-



66

(66)

-

(71%) * (70%) *





OPERATING INCOME

$ 3,822

$ 992

$ 4,814



$ 3,878

$ 906

$ 4,784

(1%) 1% 3% 4%





OPERATING MARGIN %

36%





46%



38%





47%

(210) bp. (165) bp. (155) bp. (132) bp.





INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$ (521)

$ (209)

$ (730)



$ 1,745

$ (2,442)

$ (697)

* 5% * 9%





NET INCOME

$ 2,319

$ 783

$ 3,102



$ 5,021

$ (1,536)

$ 3,485

(54%) (11%) (51%) (7%)





DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.84





$ 1.13



$ 1.68





$ 1.16

(50%) (3%) (47%) 1%





DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

2,754

-

2,754



2,994

-

2,994

(8%) (8%) (8%) (8%)

































































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.



















































(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2021, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.



















































(3) Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:

































































Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





















February 28, 2022



February 28, 2021





















GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP

















Cloud services and license support

$ 55

$ (55)

$ -



$ 33

$ (33)

$ -

















Hardware

4

(4)

-



2

(2)

-

















Services

17

(17)

-



15

(15)

-

















Sales and marketing

113

(113)

-



82

(82)

-

















Research and development

421

(421)

-



307

(307)

-

















General and administrative

64

(64)

-



40

(40)

-

















Total stock-based compensation

$ 674

$ (674)

$ -



$ 479

$ (479)

$ -





























































(4) Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of February 28, 2022 was as follows:







Remainder of fiscal 2022

$ 267







































Fiscal 2023

744







































Fiscal 2024

501







































Fiscal 2025

142







































Fiscal 2026

24







































Fiscal 2027

6







































Thereafter

4







































Total intangible assets, net

$ 1,688



















































































(5) Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 18.4% and (53.3%) in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 19.0% and 16.7% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was primarily due to the net tax effects related to stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related and other items, including the tax effects on amortization of intangible assets, partially offset by the net deferred tax effects related to an income tax benefit that was recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was primarily due to a net tax benefit of $2.3 billion related to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure (refer to Appendix A for additional information), the net tax effects related to stock-based compensation expense, and the net tax effects related to acquisition related and other items, including the net tax effects on amortization of intangible assets.















* Not meaningful











































































ORACLE CORPORATION

























Q3 FISCAL 2022 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





($ in millions, except per share data)































Nine Months Ended February 28,

% Increase









% Increase (Decrease)











% of

% of (Decrease) in Constant









2022 Revenues 2021 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)





REVENUES



















Cloud services and license support $ 22,562 74% $ 21,311 73% 6% 6%







Cloud license and on-premise license 3,339 11% 3,254 11% 3% 4%







Hardware 2,328 7% 2,478 8% (6%) (5%)







Services 2,371 8% 2,209 8% 7% 8%







Total revenues 30,600 100% 29,252 100% 5% 5%





OPERATING EXPENSES



















Cloud services and license support 3,778 12% 3,139 11% 20% 21%







Hardware 718 2% 719 2% 0% 1%







Services 1,984 7% 1,875 6% 6% 7%







Sales and marketing 5,811 19% 5,605 19% 4% 4%







Research and development 5,254 17% 4,812 17% 9% 9%







General and administrative 953 3% 949 3% 0% 0%







Amortization of intangible assets 882 3% 1,037 4% (15%) (15%)







Acquisition related and other (2) 4,707 16% 107 1% * *







Restructuring 89 0% 337 1% (74%) (73%)







Total operating expenses 24,176 79% 18,580 64% 30% 30%





OPERATING INCOME 6,424 21% 10,672 36% (40%) (38%)







Interest expense (2,051) (7%) (1,799) (6%) 14% 14%







Non-operating expenses, net (348) (1%) (30) 0% * *





INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,025 13% 8,843 30% (54%) (51%)







(Provision for) benefit from income taxes (497) (1%) 871 3% * *





NET INCOME $ 3,528 12% $ 9,714 33% (64%) (61%)



























EARNINGS PER SHARE:



















Basic $ 1.30

$ 3.26













Diluted $ 1.26

$ 3.19











WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:



















Basic 2,711

2,977













Diluted 2,800

3,049

























































































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2021, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the nine months ended February 28, 2022 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased our operating income by 2 percentage points.





(2) Acquisition related and other for the nine months ended February 28, 2022 included the impact of litigation related charges totaling $4.7 billion.





* Not meaningful













































































































ORACLE CORPORATION

















































Q3 FISCAL 2022 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS



RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)



($ in millions, except per share data)























































Nine Months Ended February 28,

% Increase

(Decrease)

in US $ % Increase

(Decrease)

in Constant

Currency (2)









2022





2022



2021





2021

GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP











GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP





















































TOTAL REVENUES

$ 30,600

$ -

$ 30,600



$ 29,252

$ 2

$ 29,254

5% 5% 5% 5%







Cloud services and license support

22,562

-

22,562



21,311

2

21,313

6% 6% 6% 6%



















































TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 24,176

$ (7,578)

$ 16,598



$ 18,580

$ (2,876)

$ 15,704

30% 6% 30% 6%







Stock-based compensation (3)

1,900

(1,900)

-



1,395

(1,395)

-

36% * 36% *







Amortization of intangible assets (4)

882

(882)

-



1,037

(1,037)

-

(15%) * (15%) *







Acquisition related and other

4,707

(4,707)

-



107

(107)

-

* * * *







Restructuring

89

(89)

-



337

(337)

-

(74%) * (73%) *





OPERATING INCOME

$ 6,424

$ 7,578

$ 14,002



$ 10,672

$ 2,878

$ 13,550

(40%) 3% (38%) 4%





OPERATING MARGIN %

21%





46%



36%





46%

* (56) bp. * (45) bp.





INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$ (497)

$ (1,680)

$ (2,177)



$ 871

$ (2,990)

$ (2,119)

* 3% * 4%





NET INCOME

$ 3,528

$ 5,898

$ 9,426



$ 9,714

$ (112)

$ 9,602

(64%) (2%) (61%) (1%)





DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 1.26





$ 3.37



$ 3.19





$ 3.15

(60%) 7% (58%) 8%





DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING

2,800

-

2,800



3,049

-

3,049

(8%) (8%) (8%) (8%)

































































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.



















































(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2021, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.



















































(3) Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:

































































Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





















February 28, 2022



February 28, 2021





















GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP

















Cloud services and license support

$ 145

$ (145)

$ -



$ 99

$ (99)

$ -

















Hardware

11

(11)

-



8

(8)

-

















Services

49

(49)

-



41

(41)

-

















Sales and marketing

328

(328)

-



233

(233)

-

















Research and development

1,188

(1,188)

-



897

(897)

-

















General and administrative

179

(179)

-



117

(117)

-

















Total stock-based compensation

$ 1,900

$ (1,900)

$ -



$ 1,395

$ (1,395)

$ -





























































(4) Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of February 28, 2022 was as follows:







Remainder of fiscal 2022

$ 267







































Fiscal 2023

744







































Fiscal 2024

501







































Fiscal 2025

142







































Fiscal 2026

24







































Fiscal 2027

6







































Thereafter

4







































Total intangible assets, net

$ 1,688



















































































(5) Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 12.3% and (9.8%) in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 and 2021, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 18.8% and 18.1% in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 and 2021, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was primarily due to the net tax effects related to stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related and other items, including the net tax effects for litigation related charges (refer to Appendix A for additional information), and the tax effects on amortization of intangible assets, partially offset by the net deferred tax effects related to an income tax benefit that was recorded in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 due to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was primarily due to a net tax benefit of $2.3 billion related to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure (refer to Appendix A for additional information), the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense, and the net tax effects related to acquisition related and other items, including the net tax effects on amortization of intangible assets.















* Not meaningful





















































































































ORACLE CORPORATION





















Q3 FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



($ in millions)



























February 28, May 31,









2022 2021



ASSETS











Current Assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,682

$ 30,098







Marketable securities 707

16,456







Trade receivables, net 4,588

5,409







Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,698

3,604









Total Current Assets 31,675

55,567





Non-Current Assets:













Property, plant and equipment, net 8,609

7,049







Intangible assets, net 1,688

2,430







Goodwill, net 43,833

43,935







Deferred tax assets 13,109

13,636







Other non-current assets 9,730

8,490









Total Non-Current Assets 76,969

75,540





TOTAL ASSETS $ 108,644

$ 131,107





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY











Current Liabilities:













Notes payable, current $ 6,248

$ 8,250







Accounts payable 1,124

745







Accrued compensation and related benefits 1,626

2,017







Deferred revenues 7,871

8,775







Other current liabilities 3,964

4,377









Total Current Liabilities 20,833

24,164





Non-Current Liabilities:













Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current 72,165

75,995







Income taxes payable 12,168

12,345







Deferred tax liabilities 6,462

7,864







Other non-current liabilities 5,227

4,787









Total Non-Current Liabilities 96,022

100,991





Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity (8,211)

5,952





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY $ 108,644

$ 131,107



























































ORACLE CORPORATION



















Q3 FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





($ in millions)

























Nine Months Ended February 28,







2022 2021



Cash Flows From Operating Activities:











Net income $ 3,528

$ 9,714





Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation 1,409

1,127





Amortization of intangible assets 882

1,037





Deferred income taxes (983)

(2,475)





Stock-based compensation 1,900

1,395





Other, net 82

227





Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:











Decrease in trade receivables, net 652

1,089





Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 71

609





Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities (683)

(247)





Decrease in income taxes payable (661)

(1,181)





Decrease in deferred revenues (643)

(250)





Net cash provided by operating activities 5,554

11,045





Cash Flows From Investing Activities:











Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (10,134)

(26,775)





Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 25,735

19,035





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (132)

(29)





Capital expenditures (3,088)

(1,418)





Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 12,381

(9,187)





Cash Flows From Financing Activities:











Payments for repurchases of common stock (15,654)

(12,958)





Proceeds from issuances of common stock 357

915





Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards (1,011)

(597)





Payments of dividends to stockholders (2,603)

(2,146)





Repayments of borrowings (5,750)

(2,631)





Other, net (439)

241





Net cash used for financing activities (25,100)

(17,176)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (251)

400





Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (7,416)

(14,918)





Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 30,098

37,239





Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 22,682

$ 22,321

































































ORACLE CORPORATION



Q3 FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS



FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1)



($ in millions)

































Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2022







Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4





























GAAP Operating Cash Flow $ 13,092 $ 13,967 $ 14,659 $ 15,887 $ 15,325 $ 10,255 $ 10,396

































Capital Expenditures (1,614) (1,833) (1,851) (2,135) (2,761) (3,118) (3,805)

































Free Cash Flow $ 11,478 $ 12,134 $ 12,808 $ 13,752 $ 12,564 $ 7,137 $ 6,591

































% Growth over prior year (6%) (1%) 3% 19% 9% (41%) (49%)



























































GAAP Net Income $ 10,249 $ 10,380 $ 12,830 $ 13,746 $ 13,952 $ 10,262 $ 7,560

































Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income 112% 117% 100% 100% 90% 70% 87%



























































(1) To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from operations. We believe free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing our performance with our competitors. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.















































































































ORACLE CORPORATION





Q3 FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS





SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1)





($ in millions)









































Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2022





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL







REVENUES BY OFFERINGS





























Cloud services and license support $ 6,947 $ 7,112 $ 7,252 $ 7,389 $ 28,700

$ 7,371 $ 7,554 $ 7,637

$ 22,562







Cloud license and on-premise license 886 1,092 1,276 2,144 5,399

813 1,237 1,289

3,339







Hardware 814 844 820 882 3,359

763 767 798

2,328







Services 720 752 737 812 3,021

781 802 789

2,371









Total revenues $ 9,367 $ 9,800 $ 10,085 $ 11,227 $ 40,479

$ 9,728 $ 10,360 $ 10,513

$ 30,600









































AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES





























Cloud services and license support 2% 4% 5% 8% 5%

6% 6% 5%

6%







Cloud license and on-premise license 9% (3%) 4% 9% 5%

(8%) 13% 1%

3%







Hardware 0% (3%) (4%) (2%) (2%)

(6%) (9%) (3%)

(6%)







Services (8%) (7%) (5%) 11% (3%)

8% 7% 7%

7%









Total revenues 2% 2% 3% 8% 4%

4% 6% 4%

5%









































CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)





























Cloud services and license support 2% 4% 2% 4% 3%

5% 6% 8%

6%







Cloud license and on-premise license 8% (5%) 0% 5% 2%

(9%) 16% 4%

4%







Hardware 0% (3%) (6%) (6%) (4%)

(7%) (8%) 1%

(5%)







Services (8%) (8%) (8%) 6% (5%)

7% 7% 11%

8%









Total revenues 2% 1% 0% 4% 2%

2% 6% 7%

5%









































CLOUD SERVICES AND LICENSE SUPPORT REVENUES





























BY ECOSYSTEM





























Applications cloud services and license support $ 2,816 $ 2,901 $ 2,952 $ 3,043 $ 11,712

$ 3,041 $ 3,149 $ 3,187

$ 9,377







Infrastructure cloud services and license support 4,131 4,211 4,300 4,346 16,988

4,330 4,405 4,450

13,185









Total cloud services and license support revenues $ 6,947 $ 7,112 $ 7,252 $ 7,389 $ 28,700

$ 7,371 $ 7,554 $ 7,637

$ 22,562









































AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES





























Applications cloud services and license support 4% 5% 5% 11% 6%

8% 9% 8%

8%







Infrastructure cloud services and license support 1% 4% 4% 6% 4%

5% 5% 3%

4%









Total cloud services and license support revenues 2% 4% 5% 8% 5%

6% 6% 5%

6%









































CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)





























Applications cloud services and license support 4% 5% 3% 7% 5%

7% 8% 10%

8%







Infrastructure cloud services and license support 1% 3% 2% 2% 2%

3% 5% 7%

5%









Total cloud services and license support revenues 2% 4% 2% 4% 3%

5% 6% 8%

6%









































GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES





























Americas

$ 5,068 $ 5,259 $ 5,424 $ 6,076 $ 21,828

$ 5,321 $ 5,736 $ 5,849

$ 16,905







Europe/Middle East/Africa 2,738 2,852 2,981 3,324 11,894

2,784 2,953 3,014

8,751







Asia Pacific

1,561 1,689 1,680 1,827 6,757

1,623 1,671 1,650

4,944









Total revenues $ 9,367 $ 9,800 $ 10,085 $ 11,227 $ 40,479

$ 9,728 $ 10,360 $ 10,513

$ 30,600











































































(1) The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year-to-date information presented due to rounding.

















(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2021 and 2020 for the fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021 constant currency growth rate calculations presented, respectively, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.





















































































APPENDIX A

ORACLE CORPORATION

Q3 FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects related to each of the below items, with the exception of the item described under income tax effects related to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure:

Cloud services and license support revenues : Business combination accounting rules as applicable to acquisitions closed prior to fiscal 2022 required us to account for the fair values of cloud services and license support contracts assumed in connection with our acquisitions. The non-GAAP adjustments to our cloud services and license support revenues, income tax effects and net income measures for the fiscal 2021 periods presented are intended to include, and thus reflect, the full amount of such revenues. We believe the adjustments to these revenues are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business as we generally expect to experience high renewal rates for these contracts at their stated values during the post combination periods.

Stock-based compensation expenses : We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.

Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.

Acquisition related and other expenses; and restructuring expenses : We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. For all periods presented, acquisition related and other expenses consisted of personnel related costs for transitional and certain other employees, certain business combination adjustments including certain adjustments after the measurement period has ended, and certain other operating items, net. For the nine months ended February 28, 2022 , acquisition related and other expenses substantially consisted of litigation related charges totaling $4.7 billion that we generally do not expect to recur and we consider the $4.7 billion of litigation related charges to be outside our ordinary course of business based on the following considerations: (i) the unprecedented nature of the litigation related charges including the nature and size of the damages awarded; (ii) the dissimilarity of this litigation and related charges to recurring litigation of which we are a party in our normal business course for which any and all such charges are included in our GAAP operating results and non-GAAP measures; (iii) the complexity of the case; (iv) the counterparty involved; and (v) our expectation that litigation related charges of this nature will not recur in future periods; amongst other factors. Restructuring expenses consisted of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses may diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur certain of these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.

Income tax effects related to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure : We recorded a net income tax benefit of $2.3 billion during the three and nine months ended February 28, 2021 which related to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure that resulted in the intra-group transfer of certain intellectual property rights. A portion of this net benefit will reduce cash taxes paid and give rise to a net deferred tax expense. We have excluded the net deferred tax effects related to this net income tax benefit from our non-GAAP income tax effects and net income measures for the three and nine months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021. We believe these adjustments to the fiscal 2022 and 2021 periods presented provides insight to our operating performance and comparability to past operating results.

