PURA Targets Nascent Pollution Control Sector

DALLAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) CEO Brian Shibley today stated that he believes the company is undervalued and that the yet to be realized value will become clear as the overall value of the nascent pollution control sector matures.

"Pollution control is a real and important investment sector," said Brian Shibley, CEO of PURA. "Global emission control policy to include multiple individual government policies ignited the EV industry, but EV's are just the tip of much larger overall pollution control investment sector that includes overlaps not just into the transportation sector, but into the energy, construction and waste management sectors as well, to name only a few. PURA's industrial hemp focus overlaps into all those industries with substantial pollution control contributions. Recognition of PURA's yet to be realized value is coming."

An article published yesterday titled Investing In Pollution Control and Waste Reduction, focuses on the overall potential of the pollution control sector:

"From an investment perspective, the global policies underway to reduce carbon emissions and to promote healthy communities is one that simply should not be ignored. In the article below we will look at the myriad of ways that savvy investors are looking to align their portfolios with the work of those who are trying to make the world a better and healthier place to live."

PURA last year introduced its "Farmersville Hemp Brand" industrial hemp strategy specifically to implement hemp integration into existing products and services to make those products and services more efficient and at the same time, compliant with global carbon neutral objectives.

In conjunction with its Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy, the company has recently revealed plans to disrupt the $200 billion steel rebar market with a hemp alternative in addition to disrupting the $600 billion lumbar market.

PURA is on track to solidify its first partnership in the $1.2 billion Asia Pacific hemp region in order to tap into richer resources that can accelerate the expansion of industrial hemp solutions.

PURA has initiated construction on a facility in Farmersville, Texas where the company will conduct consultative education customized for each corporate customer to hands on demonstrate how hemp can be utilized to improve the efficiency of existing products and services and meet 2050 sustainability targets.

Read the company's latest comprehensive update on PURA's Farmersville Hemp Brand rollout.

