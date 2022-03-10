Secmation Announces New Advisory Board

RALEIGH, N.C., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To support Secmation's continued growth as a leader in cybersecurity products and technologies for automated systems, we are pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Board. This Advisory Board will work with Secmation's CEO, Dr. Hal Aldridge, to refine company business strategy, build strategic relationships with customers/partners, and capture new investment. "Forming an Advisory Board is an essential step for Secmation's next stage as a company", stated Dr. Aldridge. "The board will give us access to industry leaders with the experience and connections that will enable us to address new challenges."

Secmation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Secmation) (PRNewswire)

To this end, Secmation is excited to announce our first Advisory Board member, Mr. Bill Irby.

Prior to its acquisition by Shield AI, Bill served as Chief Operating Officer of Martin UAV, joining the Shield team after serving as a key exec team member achieving a successful closure of the sale. Prior to joining Martin UAV, Bill served in key executive roles with defense and technology related companies to include:

President of the Reconnaissance Mission Systems sector of L3Harris Technologies, a $1.5B business focusing on Air-Ground Surveillance and Intelligence for critical US customers and International allies.

SVP/GM of Textron Systems' Unmanned Systems business, which is known for its Group 3 and Group 2+ Unmanned Aircraft Systems as well and multi-aircraft control stations and a US Navy Unmanned Surface Vessel.

VP of two business units at Northrop Grumman in Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Tactical Communications.

Bill is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and served in the United States Marine Corps as a combat engineer. He holds two degrees from Johns Hopkins University, a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, and a Master of Science in Technical Management. Bill has also completed Harvard Business School's General Manager Program.

For the past several years, Bill has served as a board member and treasurer for the Association of Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI). He currently serves as AUVSI's executive vice chair and as a Senior Advisor to Ghost Robotics. Previously, he served on the advisory council for Johns' Hopkins University's Graduate Engineering Programs for Professionals.

Bill is married with three children and two dogs, living in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. He enjoys shooting, just about anything outdoors, and is now a devoted SEC football fan (go 'Bama and Razorbacks!).

Secmation will be announcing additional Advisory Board members in the coming months. For more information on Secmation, please visit Secmation.com or send a message to our Business Development and Marketing Manager, Mr. Jamie Roseborough.

