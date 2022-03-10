Servier Submits a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib tablets) for Patients with IDH1-mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Cholangiocarcinoma - TIBSOVO is an inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 1(IDH1) enzyme

PARIS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, a global pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib tablets) for two indications as a first line treatment, in combination with azacitidine, in patients with previously untreated IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and not eligible for intensive chemotherapy, as well as in previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma. TIBSOVO is an inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate

dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) enzyme. TIBSOVO is the first IDH1 mutation specific targeted therapy to be submitted for registration in Europe.

(PRNewsfoto/Servier Pharmaceuticals) (PRNewswire)

"This MAA submission is a further step towards the availability of TIBSOVO in Europe, a targeted therapy for patients with previously untreated IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia, and previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma – two rare cancers for which therapeutic options are limited," said Claude Bertrand, Executive Vice President R&D of the Servier Group. "We look forward to working with the EMA throughout the evaluation process of TIBSOVO, which is the first IDH1 mutation specific targeted therapy to be submitted in Europe."

AML is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow marked by rapid disease progression. It is the most common acute leukemia in adults and affects 5.06/100,000 inhabitants in Europe, i.e., more than 20,000 new cases each year.i The five–year survival rate for people over 60 is 20%.ii

Cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer of the bile ducts, is a rare and aggressive tumor often linked to medical history such as cirrhosis or liver infection. Cholangiocarcinoma affects 1–3/100,000 inhabitants in Europe, i.e., approximately 10,000 new cases each year in Europe.[iii] The five-year survival rate is 9%, but 0% if metastasized.[iv] Only surgery can cure patients, but the treatment is only possible for a limited number of patients and the risk of relapse remains high. Chemotherapy is the standard therapy for patients with cholangiocarcinoma who are not eligible for surgery or whose disease has progressed after surgery. The development of immunotherapy and new targeted therapies is now increasing the life expectancy and quality of life of patients.

"At Servier, we are committed to finding new therapeutic solutions for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers with high unmet medical needs. With this filing submission to the EMA, we hope to soon be able to make TIBSOVO available to patients with newly diagnosed IDH1-mutated AML, and to patients suffering from previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma," explained Dr. Philippe Gonnard, Executive Vice President Global Medical & Patient Affairs of the Servier Group.

The submission covers the 27 countries of the European Union as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

TIBSOVO* is currently approved in the U.S. as monotherapy for the treatment of adults with IDH1-mutant relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and for adults with newly diagnosed IDH1-mutant AML who are ≥75 years old or who have comorbidities that preclude the use of intensive induction chemotherapy. Recently, TIBSOVO was approved as a first and only targeted therapy for patients with previously treated IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma.

TIBSOVO is currently approved by the NMPA of China for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML who have a susceptible IDH1 mutation.

Find out more about cholangiocarcinoma and acute myeloid leukemia on servier.com.

____________________ *Servier has an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with CStone for the development and commercialization of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) in Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore.

About the NCT03173248 AGILE Phase 3 AML Trial

The AGILE trial is a global, Phase 3, multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TIBSOVO in combination with azacitidine compared with placebo in combination with azacitidine, in adults with previously untreated IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are not candidates for intensive chemotherapy (≥75 years old or who have comorbidities that preclude the use of intensive induction chemotherapy). The study's primary endpoint is EFS, defined as the time from randomization until treatment failure, relapse from remission, or death from any cause, whichever occurs first. Treatment failure is defined as failure to achieve complete remission (CR) by Week 24.

Key secondary endpoints included CR rate, defined as the proportion of participants who achieve a CR; overall survival (OS), defined as the time from date of randomization to the date of death due to any cause; CR and complete remission with partial hematologic recovery (CRh) rate, defined as the proportion of participants who achieve a CR or CRh; and objective response rate (ORR), defined as the rate of CR, CR with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi) (including CR with incomplete platelet recovery [CRp]), partial remission (PR), and morphologic leukemia-free state (MLFS).

About Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) a cancer of blood and bone marrow characterized by rapid disease progression, is the most common acute leukemia affecting adults, with approximately 20,000 new cases in the U.S., and 43,000 cases in Europe each year.1,2,7 AML incidence significantly increases with age, and the median age of diagnosis is 68.1 The vast majority of patients do not respond to chemotherapy and progress to relapsed/refractory AML.3 The five-year survival rate is approximately 29.5%.1 For 6 to 10 percent of AML patients, the mutated IDH1 enzyme blocks normal blood stem cell differentiation, contributing to the genesis of acute leukemia.4

About Servier Group

Servier is a global pharmaceutical group governed by a Foundation. With a strong international presence in 150 countries and a total revenue of 4.7 billion euros in 2021, Servier employs 21,800 people worldwide. Servier is an independent group that invests over 20% of its brand-name revenue in Research and Development every year. To accelerate therapeutic innovation for the benefit of patients, the Group is committed to open and collaborative innovation with academic partners, pharmaceutical groups, and biotech companies. It also integrates the patient's voice at the heart of its activities.

A leader in cardiology, the ambition of the Servier Group is to become a renowned and innovative player in oncology. Its growth is based on a sustained commitment to cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neuroscience and immuno-inflammatory diseases. To promote access to healthcare for all, the Servier Group also offers a range of quality generic drugs covering most pathologies.

More information: www.servier.com

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter

Press Contacts

Servier Group (France and worldwide)

Sonia Marques

presse@servier.com

+33 (0)1 55 72 40 21 / + 33 (0)7 84 28 76 13

Disclosures

This release contains general information about the Servier Group and its entities (hereinafter "Servier and its Affiliates") and is intended for informational purposes only. The information is thought to be reliable; however, Servier and its Affiliates make no representation as to the completeness of the information contained herein or otherwise provided and accept no responsibility or liability, in contract, in tort, in negligence, or otherwise, should the information be found to be inaccurate or incomplete in any respect.

Servier and its Affiliates are not acting as an advisor to the recipient of this information, and the ultimate decision to proceed with any transaction rests solely with the recipient of this information. Therefore, prior to entering into any proposed transaction, the recipient of this information should determine, without reliance upon Servier or its Affiliates, the economic risks and merits, as well as the legal, tax, and accounting characterizations and consequences, of the transaction and that it is able to assume these risks.

This statement also contains forward-looking statements that are subject to varying levels of uncertainty and risk. Investigational new drugs and indications are subject to further scientific and medical review and regulatory approval. They are not approved for use by the FDA.

Any reliance placed on this document is done entirely at the risk of the person placing such reliance. The information contained in this document is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to enter into a transaction.

The content of this document is a summary only, is not complete, and does not include all material information about Servier and its Affiliates, including potential conflicts of interest.

To the maximum extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations, Servier and its Affiliates disclaim all representations, warranties, conditions and guarantees, whether express, implied, statutory or of other kind, nor does it accept any duty to any person, in connection with this document. Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, Servier and its Affiliates do not warrant or represent that the information or opinions contained in this document is accurate or complete.

To the maximum extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations, Servier and its Affiliates shall not be liable for any loss, damage or expense whatsoever, whether direct or indirect, howsoever arising, whether in contract, tort (including negligence), strict liability or otherwise, for direct, indirect, incidental, consequential, punitive or special damages arising out of or in connection with this document, including (without limitation) any course of action taken on the basis of the same.

The estimates, strategies, and views expressed in this document are based upon past or current data and information and are subject to change without notice.

About TIBSOVO(ivosidenib tablets)

TIBSOVO is an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with a susceptible IDH1 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test with:

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Newly-diagnosed AML who are ≥ 75 years old or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy.

Relapsed or refractory AML.

Locally Advanced or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma who have been previously treated.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: DIFFERENTIATION SYNDROME IN AML

Patients treated with TIBSOVO have experienced symptoms of differentiation syndrome, which can be fatal if not treated. Symptoms may include fever, dyspnea, hypoxia, pulmonary infiltrates, pleural or pericardial effusions, rapid weight gain or peripheral edema, hypotension, and hepatic, renal, or multi–organ dysfunction. If differentiation syndrome is suspected, initiate corticosteroid therapy and hemodynamic monitoring until symptom resolution.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Differentiation Syndrome in AML: In the clinical trial, 25% (7/28) of patients with newly diagnosed AML and 19% (34/179) of patients with relapsed or refractory AML treated with TIBSOVO experienced differentiation syndrome. Differentiation syndrome is associated with rapid proliferation and differentiation of myeloid cells and may be life-threatening or fatal if not treated. Symptoms of differentiation syndrome in patients treated with TIBSOVO included noninfectious leukocytosis, peripheral edema, pyrexia, dyspnea, pleural effusion, hypotension, hypoxia, pulmonary edema, pneumonitis, pericardial effusion, rash, fluid overload, tumor lysis syndrome, and creatinine increased. Of the 7 patients with newly diagnosed AML who experienced differentiation syndrome, 6 (86%) patients recovered. Of the 34 patients with relapsed or refractory AML who experienced differentiation syndrome, 27 (79%) patients recovered after treatment or after dose interruption of TIBSOVO. Differentiation syndrome occurred as early as 1 day and up to 3 months after TIBSOVO initiation and has been observed with or without concomitant leukocytosis.

If differentiation syndrome is suspected, initiate dexamethasone 10 mg IV every 12 hours (or an equivalent dose of an alternative oral or IV corticosteroid) and hemodynamic monitoring until improvement. If concomitant noninfectious leukocytosis is observed, initiate treatment with hydroxyurea or leukapheresis, as clinically indicated. Taper corticosteroids and hydroxyurea after resolution of symptoms and administer corticosteroids for a minimum of 3 days. Symptoms of differentiation syndrome may recur with premature discontinuation of corticosteroid and/or hydroxyurea treatment. If severe signs and/or symptoms persist for more than 48 hours after initiation of corticosteroids, interrupt TIBSOVO until signs and symptoms are no longer severe.

QTc Interval Prolongation: Patients treated with TIBSOVO can develop QT (QTc) prolongation and ventricular arrhythmias. Concomitant use of TIBSOVO with drugs known to prolong the QTc interval (e.g., anti-arrhythmic medicines, fluoroquinolones, triazole anti–fungals, 5–HT 3 receptor antagonists) and CYP3A4 inhibitors may increase the risk of QTc interval prolongation. Conduct monitoring of electrocardiograms (ECGs) and electrolytes. In patients with congenital long QTc syndrome, congestive heart failure, or electrolyte abnormalities, or in those who are taking medications known to prolong the QTc interval, more frequent monitoring may be necessary.

Interrupt TIBSOVO if QTc increases to greater than 480 msec and less than 500 msec. Interrupt and reduce TIBSOVO if QTc increases to greater than 500 msec. Permanently discontinue TIBSOVO in patients who develop QTc interval prolongation with signs or symptoms of life-threatening arrhythmia.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Guillain-Barré syndrome can develop in patients treated with TIBSOVO. Monitor patients taking TIBSOVO for onset of new signs or symptoms of motor and/or sensory neuropathy such as unilateral or bilateral weakness, sensory alterations, paresthesias, or difficulty breathing. Permanently discontinue TIBSOVO in patients who are diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In patients with AML, the most common adverse reactions including laboratory abnormalities (≥20%) were hemoglobin decreased (60%), fatigue (43%), arthralgia (39%), calcium decreased (39%), sodium decreased (39%), leukocytosis (38%), diarrhea (37%), magnesium decreased (36%), edema (34%), nausea (33%), dyspnea (32%), uric acid increased (32%), potassium decreased (32%), alkaline phosphatase increased (30%), mucositis (28%), aspartate aminotransferase increased (27%), phosphatase decreased (25%), electrocardiogram QT prolonged (24%), rash (24%), creatinine increased (24%), cough (23%), decreased appetite (22%), myalgia (21%), constipation (20%), and pyrexia (20%).

In patients with newly diagnosed AML, the most frequently reported Grade ≥3 adverse reactions (≥5%) were fatigue (14%), differentiation syndrome (11%), electrocardiogram QT prolonged (11%), diarrhea (7%), nausea (7%), and leukocytosis (7%). Serious adverse reactions (≥5%) were differentiation syndrome (18%), electrocardiogram QT prolonged (7%), and fatigue (7%). There was one case of posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES).

In patients with relapsed or refractory AML, the most frequently reported Grade ≥3 adverse reactions (≥5%) were differentiation syndrome (13%), electrocardiogram QT prolonged (10%), dyspnea (9%), leukocytosis (8%), and tumor lysis syndrome (6%). Serious adverse reactions (≥5%) were differentiation syndrome (10%), leukocytosis (10%), and electrocardiogram QT prolonged (7%). There was one case of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML).

In patients with cholangiocarcinoma, the most common adverse reactions (≥15%) were fatigue (43%), nausea (41%), abdominal pain (35%), diarrhea (35%), cough (27%), decreased appetite (24%), ascites (23%), vomiting (23%), anemia (18%), and rash (15%). The most common laboratory abnormalities (≥10%) were hemoglobin decreased (40%), aspartate aminotransferase increased (34%), and bilirubin increased (30%).

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Strong or Moderate CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Reduce TIBSOVO dose with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors. Monitor patients for increased risk of QTc interval prolongation.

Strong CYP3A4 Inducers: Avoid concomitant use with TIBSOVO.

Sensitive CYP3A4 Substrates: Avoid concomitant use with TIBSOVO.

QTc Prolonging Drugs: Avoid concomitant use with TIBSOVO. If co-administration is unavoidable, monitor patients for increased risk of QTc interval prolongation.

LACTATION

Because many drugs are excreted in human milk and because of the potential for adverse reactions in breastfed children, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with TIBSOVO and for at least 1 month after the last dose.

Please see Full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING for AML patients.

____________________ References

i ESMO Guidelines 2020 - Acute myeloid leukemia in adult patients: ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up

ii National Cancer Institute. Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program. Cancer Stat Facts: Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/amyl.html. Accessed December 7, 2017.)

iii Valle JW, et al. Ann Oncol. 2016;27(Suppl. 5):v28–v37

iv Oliveira IS, et al. Abdom Radiol (NY). 2017;42(6):1637–1649

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Servier Pharmaceuticals