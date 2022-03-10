South Carolina REALTORS® continues partnership with Lone Wolf to provide entire Transactions (zipForm Edition) suite as member benefit

CAMBRIDGE, ON and DALLAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf") South Carolina REALTORS® is bringing the agent and broker version of Transactions (zipForm Edition) and its suite of leading digital tools, including zipLogix Digital Ink, zipForm® Mobile, and MLS Connect, to its more than 28,000 members as a free member benefit.

Lone Wolf's long-standing mission has been to provide leading software to real estate agents and brokers across North America. In this partnership, South Carolina REALTORS® members will continue to be able to use their preferred transactions solution, Transactions (zipForm Edition), helping them process and manage the entire transaction management process digitally—and all in one place.

"We're really excited about this long-standing partnership with South Carolina REALTORS®," said Lisa Mihelcich, GM, Associations at Lone Wolf. "As real estate continues to be pushed into a completely digitalized world, agents and brokers need tools that can help them work effortlessly with their clients through the entire transaction process—whether they are in the office or on-the-go."

In providing the suite of products as member benefits, South Carolina REALTORS® aims to help their agent and broker members work smarter with clients while ensuring all pertinent transaction data flows seamlessly from their MLS through their solutions and into their hands. Whether it's pulling a listing in from the MLS, processing signatures digitally, or checking in on the status of a transaction from their smartphone, this suite of products gives members of South Carolina REALTORS® the power to improve efficiency and amaze their clients along the way.

"With real estate trending more and more toward a completely digital process, we knew that we needed to provide our members with a set of solutions that will help them work seamlessly with their clients," stated Nick Kremydas, Chief Executive Officer of South Carolina REALTORS®. "Lone Wolf Transactions gives our members the tools to deliver an unmatched experience to their clients—whether they are in office or working on the go from their mobile device."

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

About South Carolina REALTORS®

South Carolina REALTORS® (SCR), the largest professional trade association in the state, serves as the voice of real estate for more than 28,000 members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. REALTOR® is a registered trademark that identifies a professional in real estate who subscribes to a strict code of ethics as a member of SCR and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

