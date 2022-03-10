CSL Plasma U.S. collection centers are preparing to undergo implementation of newly cleared Rika Plasma Donation System, with limited market release beginning in Colorado centers

Statement on U.S. FDA Clearance of Plasma Collection Technology in Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies Collaboration with CSL Plasma

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Plasma, the plasma collection business of global biotherapeutics leader CSL Behring, today welcomes the regulatory clearance of the Rika Plasma Donation System developed by Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, a medical technology company based in Lakewood, Colorado.

As Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies has shared, anticipated benefits of the new plasmapheresis system include technology to support a safe, efficient, and improved experience for plasma donors, as well as an improved experience for CSL Plasma employees.

CSL Plasma believes additional features of the new Rika system can enable the collection of more plasma, in shorter periods of time, supporting quality and safety, and ultimately better serving patients who rely on plasma-based therapies. These benefits include:

Rika completes one plasma collection in 35 minutes or less on average.

It ensures there's not more than 200 milliliters of blood outside the donor's body at one time. This is expected to improve the donor's comfort during the donation and reduce the occurrence of a red cell loss deferral.

It is designed with an advanced user interface to guide CSL Plasma front-line employees who operate the device.

"This milestone helps bring to life how we demonstrate innovation, collaboration and patient-focus, part of the CSL Values that underpin our commitment to manufacturing and delivering life-saving and life-extending medicines around the world," said CSL Chief Operating Officer Paul McKenzie. "We continue to evolve as a leading biotechnology company, investing in our core plasma business. Continued innovation that benefits our employees and plasma donors speaks to how we are driven by our promise to save and improve lives around the world."

CSL Plasma will begin implementation of the new device at centers in the Denver, Colorado, area in coming months.

"There is a critical and ongoing need for human plasma to produce life-saving medicines for people with serious and rare diseases," said CSL Plasma General Manager Michelle Meyer. "CSL Plasma's decision to work with Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies is consistent with our business goals to improve the donor and employee experience through innovation, and remain the plasma donation center of choice. We look forward to rolling out this new technology."

About CSL Plasma

CSL Plasma, operates one of the world's largest and most sophisticated plasma collection networks, with more than 300 plasma collection centers in the U.S., Europe and China. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CSL Plasma is a subsidiary of CSL Behring, a global biotherapeutics company and a member of the CSL Group of companies. Plasma collected at CSL Plasma facilities is used by CSL Behring for the sole purpose of manufacturing lifesaving plasma-derived therapies for people in more than 100 countries. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 25,000 people. For more information about CSL Plasma visit, www.cslplasma.com.

About CSL Behring

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by our promise to save lives. Focused on serving patients' needs by using the latest technologies, we discover, develop and deliver innovative therapies for people living with conditions in the immunology, hematology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, and transplant therapeutic areas. We use three strategic scientific platforms of plasma fractionation, recombinant protein technology, and cell and gene therapy to support continued innovation and continually refine ways in which products can address unmet medical needs and help patients lead full lives.

For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit CSLBehring.com/Vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSLBehring.

