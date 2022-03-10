T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR FEBRUARY 2022

BALTIMORE, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.54 trillion as of February 28, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.4 billion in February 2022 and $3.6 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended February 28, 2022. These client transfers include $0.9 billion and $2.8 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the February and year-to-date periods.

The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of February 28, 2022, and for the prior month- and year-end by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of



Preliminary(a)   











(in billions)                                                                         

2/28/2022 

1/31/2022 

12/31/2021

U.S. mutual funds  




Equity  

$

486

$

503

$

554

Fixed income, including money market

85

85

85

Multi-asset(b) 

216

221

232


787

809

871

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products


Equity                                                                               

385

399

439

Fixed income, including money market                               

91

90

90

 Multi-asset(b)                                                                      

235

238

246

 Alternatives                                                                       

42

42

42


753

769

817

Total assets under management                                         

$

1,540

$

1,578

$

1,688





Target date retirement products                                          

$

369

$

376

$

391



(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b)

The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.



As of


Preliminary(a)   







(in billions)                                                                        

2/28/2022 

1/31/2022 

12/31/2021

U.S. mutual funds




Equity and blended assets

$

642

$

663

$

724

Fixed income, including money market

145

146

147


787

809

871

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products



Equity and blended assets

568

584

632

Fixed income, including money market

143

143

143

Alternatives

42

42

42


753

769

817

Total assets under management                                        

$

1,540

$

1,578

$

1,688



(a)

