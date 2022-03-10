TTEC Leadership Development Internship Program Recognized With 2022 Campus Forward Award

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, is proud to announce that the TTEC Leadership Development Internship Program has been recognized in the 2022 Campus Forward Award in the Small Early Career Programs category by RippleMatch.

RippleMatch is an intelligent, comprehensive platform for early-career hiring that makes it easy to build diverse teams and hire the right talent virtually. Employers were selected based on their innovative recruiting strategies, focus on candidate experience, making significant investments in D&I, and are supporting the next generation of talent through impactful internships and entry-level programs.

"We're honored to receive this recognition because developing future leaders in the business world is the right thing to do – not only by offering new opportunities to young talent, but also by bringing new and innovative perspectives to our organization," said Judith Almendra, vice president, human capital and talent acquisition. "We designed the program based on learning, leadership development, business impact and community building. We value diversity so we recruit from a wide range of institutions and are open to all majors to create an inclusive environment where students of all disciplines are exposed to digital transformation and the customer experience world."

The TTEC Leadership Development Internship is a paid 10-week summer internship for rising college seniors. The selective program, which welcomes fewer than 100 interns annually, is structured with thoughtful training, high-impact projects, and a final capstone. Each intern has on-going access to leadership development opportunities including mentorship and exposure to the executive leadership team. High performers have an opportunity to join the Talent Accelerator Program after they graduate, which is a two-year, full-time management rotational program to help lead them to their next role within the organization.

Learn more about the TTEC Leadership Development Internship program https://www.ttecjobs.com/en/internships-and-recent-grads/leadership-development-program

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 65,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com

Contact

Tim Blair

tim.blair@ttec.com

+1.303.397.9267

TTEC Logo (PRNewsfoto/TTEC Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.