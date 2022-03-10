Vonage to Present on the Future of Communications Technology at Enterprise Connect 2022

CEO Rory Read and Other Vonage Executives to Lend Thought Leadership Across Several Panels; Company to Showcase Solutions and Technology on Expo Show Floor

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, will be sharing its perspective on how innovations in the cloud communications space enable businesses to capture the digital transformation and intelligent communications wave and the future of the industry during multiple speaking engagements at Enterprise Connect 2022 . Enterprise Connect, the premier event for the enterprise communications and collaboration technology industry, will take place March 21-24 at the Gaylord Palms Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

On Wednesday, March 23, Vonage CEO Rory Read will participate in a fireside chat hosted by program co-chair Eric Krapf - Perspectives on Industry Transitions . Read will provide insights on the state of the industry, a vision of what's essential for successful digital transformations and how the next wave of the communications revolution will enable businesses to build more meaningful connections, conversations and engagement.

Additional Vonage speaking engagements at Enterprise Connect include:

UCaaS Plus CCaaS: What's Real, What's Hype, and What's Next



Monday, March 21 | 9:00am - 9:45am ET

Making the Composable Enterprise Real



Monday, March 21 | 10:15am - 11:00am ET

Communications & Collaboration: Making Good on the Promise?



Monday, March 21 | 1:00pm - 1:45pm ET

CPaaS Part 2: Examining Different Approaches to Delivering CPaaS



Wednesday, March 23 | 3:00pm - 3:45pm ET

Vonage will also host a booth (#2113) on the expo show floor, where attendees will have the opportunity to connect with the Company's executive team and experience interactive product demos showcasing Vonage's latest technology.

