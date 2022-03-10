Wavemaker Hires Two Execs Focused on Client Experience and Operational Efficiency <span class="legendSpanClass">Agency Hires Seow Leng Porter and Mathew Madampil to reduce redundant work for teams as industry faces its greatest talent shortage</span>

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavemaker, MediaPost's Media Agency of the Year, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its U.S agency operations team with two new hires - Seow Leng Porter and Mathew Madampil - effective immediately.

Wavemaker's Seow Leng Porter (left) and Mathew Madampil (right) (PRNewswire)

The newly created roles will help support the agency's growth and transformation agenda and improve the day-to-day work experience for Wavemaker's people by implementing best practices and operational efficiencies that reduce redundancies and repetitive work. Seow Leng Porter joins Wavemaker as Executive Director, Client Solutions and Mathew Madampil joins as Executive Director, Agency Operations.

Seow Leng Porter joins Wavemaker from GroupM sister agency, Mediacom, where she spent 10 years growing the agency's LA business. With more than 30 years of agency and client experience Porter will join the agency's Client Leadership Team, and partner with the agency's client teams to support ambitious growth plans.

"I am inspired by Wavemaker's dynamic leadership team, and the agency's entrepreneurial spirit," said Porter. "I look forward to joining Wavemaker during a critical growth period and to be a part of the team to propel Wavemaker to the next level."

Mathew Madampil has worked in the digital space for more than 20 years prior to joining Wavemaker as Executive Director, Agency Operations. In this new role, Madampil will be responsible for understanding how to improve ways of working and operational excellence for the agency. Prior to joining Wavemaker, Madampil led the media technology and operations practice for Dentsu North America.

"What drew me to Wavemaker were two key themes, "Positive Provocation" and the commitment to operational excellence," said Madampil. "Positive provocation is a unique phrase to use in our industry but one that invokes to both the individuals working at Wavemaker and the clients we work with that they should feel confident that the organization will always challenge the status quo to do things better for them."

"I am excited to be a part of this community where the foundation to success lies through connectivity, collaboration, and innovation."

Seow Leng Porter will report to Nancy Tortorella, Chief Client Officer, and Mathew Madampil will report to Sharb Farjami, Chief Operating Officer.

