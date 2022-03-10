World Leaders in the Digital Economy Convene in Hangzhou to Discuss New Opportunities Global Digital Ecosystem Conference 2022, the first in a new series, to be held on March 25

HANGZHOU, China, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Digital Ecosystem Conference 2022, the first such conference of its kind and one of the theme forums of the world's first Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE), will be held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. The event is designed to promote the quality development of digital trade by building a solid digital ecosystem.

Global Digital Ecosystem Conference (PRNewswire)

Hosted by the Hangzhou Municipal People's Government and the Commerce Department of Zhejiang Province, and organized by the Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the conference is an innovation-focused industry event jointly created by Informa plc and Hangzhou Expo Group. Themed "New Technology, New Business Forms and New Models", the event will play an important role in establishing a model for hosting GDTE-related conferences that meet international standards in terms of the sharing of industry ecosystems and the analysis of business cases.

World leaders in the digital economy as well as heads of both Chinese and multinational internet giants have been invited to the conference, at which they will share their industry experience and unique insights into several hot topics related to digital trade, including intelligent warehousing, blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based services, in addition to analyzing future trends. Furthermore, given the advantages that the clusters of e-commerce, AI and fintech firms located in the Yangtze River Delta region have when it comes to industry concentration and the ability to attract the industry's most coveted talent, technology professionals and project leaders from companies engaged in digital trade will also be invited to the event, at which they will focus on discussing digital trade technologies and how they will be applied in the future.

The first GDTE, the only digital trade-themed national professional exhibition in China, will be held in Hangzhou from March 23 to 27, 2022, with the aim of becoming a high-profile exhibition that can participate in the formulation of global trade rules and display the achievements of the digital economy with a focus on international, professional and scenario-based digital services.

The conference, a dedicated GDTE forum that is centered around digital trade ecosystems, will bring together representatives from companies involved in digital trade, the digital economy and internet technology across the industry chain as well as some of the most talented practitioners within these sectors. The aim is to promote the healthy development and prosperity of China's digital ecosystem by facilitating cross-sector exchanges and collaborations while jointly exploring in-depth exchanges and cooperation between digital ecosystems worldwide.

The conference is now available for visitor pre-registration. Interested parties are welcome to attend the event to discuss the new opportunities in digital era as well as the growth path for the digital economy.

