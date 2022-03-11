DEALERS BUY, SELL, AND SERVICE SMARTER WITH CARFAX

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --, Nv. (March 11, 2022) – CARFAX Lifetime Dealers are buying, selling, and servicing smarter with the power of all three CARFAX dealer products. Lifetime Dealers partner with CARFAX to provide customers trusted information at every turn in a car's life. These dealers use CARFAX Vehicle History Reports to help acquire inventory and build consumer confidence, they showcase their vehicles for sale on CARFAX Used Car Listings, and they use CARFAX for Life to help their customers keep pace with their service needs.

"We're proud to be a CARFAX Lifetime Dealer," said Casey Goodnight, eCommerce Director for Passport Auto Group in the Washington, D.C. area. "The power of all three CARFAX programs is an extra level of transparency and trust with our customers at every step whether its vehicle history, listings, or service. It allows us to be a notch above our competition."

The CARFAX Lifetime Dealer program launched in January. These dealers receive premium branding and recognition across CARFAX – including on Vehicle History Reports, Used Car Listings, in the Business Directory, and on Car Care. They are also able to now track digital badging impressions and incremental trade-in leads on Carfaxonline.com and there is at-a-glance performance comparison reporting for owner groups of Lifetime versus non-Lifetime dealers within their group. New exclusive point-of-purchase items are arriving in dealerships this month to help dealers showcase their distinction.

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX™.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

