Products That Count Reveals Winners of 2022 Product Awards and Global CPO 20

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners in five categories celebrating the best products for product managers were announced today in the 2022 Product Awards, produced by Products That Count in partnership with Capgemini and Mighty Capital. An additional "Product Innovation" category awarded products driving business outcomes. Products That Count also announced awards for the top 20 Chief Product Officers in the world for the first-of-its-kind Global CPO 20.

More than 3,000 nominations were submitted for the 2022 Product Awards by members of Products That Count's network of over 300,000 product managers, for the following categories: Informed Go-To-Market Strategy, Delightful User Journey, Level Up Scale and Complexity, Responsive Product Accountability, and Empowering the Whole Human. 200 companies made it to the finalist stage, and an independent Awards Advisory Board ultimately chose 20 winners, four in each category.

The winners in the Product Innovation category were selected by Mighty Capital, and represent the companies using products to increase revenue and productivity while reducing costs.

For the inaugural Global CPO 20, Products That Count hosted a virtual VIP event honoring the 20 most influential and innovative CPOs across the globe, and recognizing the growing impact of the CPO now and in the future. These top 20 CPOs were selected from a nominations pool of more than 200, and will be celebrated at a private in-person event in the coming months.

All of the winners are listed below:

Informed Go-To-Market Strategy

TEST AND EXPERIMENT:

Optimizely

STRATEGIZE PRICING:

Momentive.ai

ROLLOUT EXTERNAL MARKETING:

Hootsuite

FIND, ACQUIRE, RETAIN CUSTOMERS:

Pandadoc

Delightful User Journey

INSPIRE NEXT STEPS:

Pendo.io

ACTIONIZE USER COMMUNITY:

User.com

OPTIMIZE PRODUCT OPERATIONS:

MURAL

EMPOWER, LAUNCH, DRIVE FUTURE CREATION:

InVision

Level Up Scale & Complexity

ENABLE PLATFORMIZATION:

Galileo

PARTNERING FOR SUCCESS:

Workday

A11Y AND COMPLY:

TripleBlind

EXPAND INTERNATIONAL GROWTH:

Twilio

Responsive Product Accountability

INFORM PRODUCT ITERATIONS:

Amplitude

EXECUTE ON KPIs:

Heap

SUGGEST IMPROVEMENTS BASED ON DATA:

Anomalo

DELIGHT USERS BY GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND:

Notion

Empowering the Whole Human

PRODUCTIVITY BOOSTER:

Sprig

ENABLE COMMUNICATION & CONNECTION:

Spatial Chat

ELEVATE MIND/BODY HEALTH:

Bloom

STIMULATE CREATIVITY:

Kura

Product Innovation

PRODUCT-LED GROWTH:

Canela

GameOn

AIKON

FUTURE OF WORK/DISTRIBUTED WORKFORCE:

Segmed

Countable

"Special Mentions":

TRIYO

Fable

REDUCE COST:

Sorcero

Bit Discovery

Global CPO 20

RISING STAR

Donna Boyer, Teladoc Health

Bill Loewenthal, ChargePoint

Param Kahlon, UiPath

Nico Popp, Tenable

Justin Anovick, Optimizely

Scott Williamson, GitLab Inc.

RE-IMAGINE

Phillip Nutsugah, Cox Communications

Deba Sahoo, Fidelity Investments

Savinay Berry, Vonage

Any Bunszel, Autodesk

Aamir Hussain, Verizon for Business

Hau Thai-Tang, Ford Motor Company

Mikhail Vaysbukh, Elsevier

BORN DIGITAL

Nupur Srivastava, Included Health

Effi Fuks Leichtag, Next Insurance

Diego Dugatkin, Box

Samuel Bright, Upwork

Joff Redfern, Atlassian

Jag Duggal, NuBank

Assaf Ronen, SoFi

ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT

Products That Count is a global product acceleration platform reaching over 20% of all product managers worldwide. 300,000 product managers read, watch, attend, and listen to our 3,000+ free blog posts, videos, webinars, and podcasts. C/VP-level product executives such as Netflix Product VP, Coinbase CPO, and Box CPO share best practices and raise their profile in our curated product salons, podcasts, and mastermind circles. Leading brands such as Autodesk and Capital One join as corporate members to turn their product teams into a competitive advantage. Learn more at ProductsThatCount.com .

