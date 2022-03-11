VEON concludes repayment of VTB Bank loan

AMSTERDAM, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, today announces that its subsidiary has prepaid its RUB 30 billion (approximately USD 259 million1) interest-bearing loan with VTB Bank (PJSC) ("VTB") in accordance with its terms, and the facility has been cancelled. The repayment and cancellation is in compliance with applicable sanctions.

Following this payment to VTB, the VEON Group has no further loans outstanding with VTB.

1Based on USD/RUB= 115.7

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans and the ability to successfully execute operating model, governance and development plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com

