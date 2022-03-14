National Tax Group Adds Priti Patel to Business Development Team

GREENACRES, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Tax Group, a leading engineering tax firm, announced the hiring of Priti Patel in their business development department.

Priti brings over 30 years of hospitality experience with a background that includes ownership, development, financing, operations, sales and marketing, design and planning, and renovations.

Priti was the first elected female Director at Large with the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) commencing in 1997 while serving two terms.Her accolades and accomplishments continued throughout the years that showcased as Outstanding Women Hotelier of the Year Award for AAHOA 2013, Top Sales Award with Carlson and Wyndham Hotel Groups, a Trip Advisor Excellence Award. Member of Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association, North Georgia and SoCal Ambassador with AAHOA, and Cobb Executive Women to name a few.

About National Tax Group

National Tax Group offers an array of tax solutions associated with 179D, 45L, Cost Segregation, Employee Retention Credit, and Research & Development. With a combined 20 years of experience helping clients navigate complex tax incentive programs, our engineers and tax experts have helped thousands of businesses maximize the full potential of their available tax credits.

Contact Information:

Grace Dolen

Director of Operations

info@ntgadvantage.com

