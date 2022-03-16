Dr. Fred Simon M.D. Files for the Nevada Governor race

Constitutional Conservative opposes Special Interest Career Politicians

Promises real reform of education, healthcare, and voter integrity

GARDNERVILLE, Nev., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Fred Simon, a trauma surgeon and businessman from Gardnerville, Nevada filed for the Nevada Governor's race as a constitutional conservative Republican.

Dr. Simon promises real reform in education, healthcare and election integrity (PRNewswire)

"I am a faith-based constitutional conservative and a true alternative to the career politicians that have ruined education and healthcare in Nevada," says Dr. Simon. "These career politicians like John Lee, Dean Heller and Joe Lombardo are bought and paid for by special interests and they are part of the problem"

Dr. Simon previously was the executive medical director of the elite Scripps trauma center in San Diego with hundreds of employees where he built teams of experts to solve complex operational and financial issues in healthcare. He is a medical expert, a COVID expert and has extensive experience in public education.

"I have travelled to every city and town in Nevada and there are tens of thousands of constitutional conservatives ready for honest, transparent leadership," says Dr. Simon. "I am a conservative who will stand firm for principle and the only candidate that has the experience and the willpower to enact real positive change in our education, healthcare and voting systems," says Dr. Simon.

"The problems of Nevada are not going to be solved by the same career politicians, RINOs and lawyers of the past," says Simon. "I'll bring new, effective, executive leadership to deliver Voter ID, School Choice and more healthcare options to all Nevadans."

