Husqvarna Group's 2021 Sustainovate report - Electrification and innovation drives industry shift to a low-carbon, resource-smart economy

STOCKHOLM, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group Sustainovate Progress Report is now available. Sustainovate is the Group's way of combining its passion for sustainability with its innovation capability. Sustainability is at the center and fully integrated into the Husqvarna Group strategy and business.

"Electrification encapsulates our ambition to lead the industry transition into low-carbon, resource-smart solutions. Through innovation, collaboration and driving the transition together with our customers we can really make a difference and contribute to the goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5° C", says Henric Andersson, CEO and President of Husqvarna Group.

Growing the market for electrified products is key for the Group's aspiration to reduce absolute CO2 emissions and empower its customers and consumers to make more sustainable choices since about 90% of the CO2 footprint relates to products in use. During the year the Group raised its ambitions for electrification to reach 67% of (motorized) sales within five years including double the sales of robotic mowers.

Sustainovate 2025 encompasses three main opportunities – Carbon, Circular and People. Some of the year's highlights:

Carbon: The group has achieved a -27% reduction in CO2 emissions since 2015 and stays committed to reducing another 8% over the next four years to reach the target of –35% by 2025. Two key battery solutions were launched, the CEORA professional robotic mower and K 1 PACE power cutter, marking the start of electrification in two professional segments ultimately making it easier for customers to make more sustainable choices.

Circular: The Group stays on track to achieve the target of launching 50 circular innovations before 2025. This year, the Group launched two circular innovations and nine are under consideration. EcoLine – Gardena Division's range of garden tools made with recyclable material – received the German Sustainability Reward for sustainable products.

People: By 2025 the Group will have empowered 5 million customers and colleagues to make sustainable choices. This will be achieved through partnerships, learning from others and engaging in issues with an opportunity to affect change.

The Sustainovate Progress Report is available at:

https://husqvarnagroup.com/sites/default/files/2022-03/Sustainovate_report_2021_FINAL.pdf

For additional information, contact

Calle Medin, VP Sustainability: sustainability@husqvarnagroup.com



About Sustainovate

Sustainovate is Husqvarna Group's strategic approach to driving sustainability transformation in its industry. The Group aims to pioneer solutions for step-change efficiency and smarter use of resources. The five-year framework covers three opportunities and associated targets to 2025. This goal-based approach focuses on long-term value creation and engaging others in Group efforts. For more information visit: www.husqvarnagroup.com/sustainability

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/996/3526490/8dc43c057372be60.pdf Sustainovate report 2021 https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/i/sustainovate,c3025693 Sustainovate

View original content:

SOURCE Husqvarna AB