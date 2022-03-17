Oizom launches AQBot, a smart, affordable Industrial air quality monitor

AHMEDABAD, India, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The comprehensive, industrial-grade air quality monitoring device comes in 14 variants and helps detect a wide range of air pollutants and particulate matter providing real-time actionable insights for diverse industrial needs.

Ahmedabad-based environment monitoring technology solutions provider, Oizom, launched its recent innovation – AQBot – an industrial-grade, single-parameter air quality monitoring device. The compact, light-weight, feature-rich device empowers industries & consultants with a smart monitor for specific and target pollutants. AQBot was launched recently during a webinar attended by at least 250 people across 30 countries.

The industrial-grade single-parameter air quality monitor provides trustworthy data in real-time for actionable insights for safety to the plant managers and helps initiate prompt action in advanced industrial set-ups.

AQBot is available in 14 variants which help detect a wide range of air pollutants such as SO 2 , NO 2 , NO, TVOC, among others in addition to particulate matter like PM 1 , PM 2.5 , PM 10 , PM 100 and noise.

Equipped with a quad-core ARM Cortex A-72 processor that enables it to handle multiple processes simultaneously, AQBot comes with 2GB RAM with 8 GB eMMC ROM that allows industries to store air quality data for 12 months in case of network connectivity disruptions.

Commenting on the development of AQBot, Mr Vyas, CEO, Oizom, said, "Industrial air quality monitoring systems are required to be compatible with different communication protocols be it MODBUS, CANBus, RS-485, RS-232 in addition to wireless communications like GSM, WiFi, LoRa, among others, which can be used to provide insights about industrial air quality. Unlike most other air quality monitoring solutions, Oizom's AQBot is communication-agnostic and resolves bottlenecks of existing solutions with greater efficiency. To avail prompt actionable information, users can also rely on an on-device display powered by web-based user-friendly software."

AQBot has wide-ranging applications such as Environment Health and Safety (EHS) monitoring, Indoor Air Monitoring (Industries), Process-control and Leak Detection, among others, making it an ideal choice for a variety of industries. AQBot can effectively be used as a comprehensive air quality monitoring system for Paper & Pulp Industries, Textile Industries, Leather Industries, Fisheries, Cement Manufacturing Industries, Thermal Power Plants, Food & Beverages Industry, Mining Industries, Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTP), Meat Processing Plants, and Dairy Industry, among others.

"At Oizom, we aim to change the way industries monitor air quality in and around their premises by incorporating industry 4.0 capabilities. Our recent breakthrough, AQBot, which has been developed after extensive research and development, has minimum dependence on the manufacturer once deployed. It is a comprehensive air quality monitoring system that offers accurate data with automation capabilities that helps suits the Industry 4.0 requirements," Mr Vyas further added.

In fact, to scale up air quality monitoring requirements and get a macro-picture, AQBot can also be integrated with multiple AQBots installed at strategic locations in a simple, cost-effective manner.

Oizom is currently building a local network of distributors across the globe to let its innovative products reach every corner of the world. Other Oizom products include Polludrone - Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System, Odosense - Odour Monitoring System, Dustroid- Ambient Dust Monitor, Weathercom - Automatic Weather Station and Envizom - Data visualization & analytics software, among others.

Oizom is a Smart Air Quality Monitoring solutions company offering data-driven environmental solutions for better decision making. Using our sensor-based hardware, we monitor various environmental parameters related to air quality, noise, odour, weather, radiation. Oizom has deployed more than 1000 monitors across 47 countries.

