Quicken Named Best Personal Finance Company in FinTech Breakthrough Awards

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken Inc. ("Quicken"), maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, has once again been selected as a winner in the annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards, this time recognized as the Best Personal Finance Company. Last year, its personal finance app Simplifi by Quicken was named the Best Personal Finance Product under the award.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards, now in its sixth year, recognize the breakthrough companies and products in the global financial services and technology industry. This year's breakthrough companies and solutions were selected from nearly 4,000 nominations.

Quicken has brought innovative product offerings to the market for over 30 years to help its customers live healthier financial lives, and it currently has over two million active users managing more than $2.7 trillion in wealth on its products, which are designed to give users a holistic look at their finances.

"Our team is dedicated to giving our customers the tools they need to confidently take control of their finances, and in the past few years, we've modernized the business and heavily invested in our family of products," said Quicken CEO Eric Dunn. "This award serves as a testament to the work of the entire team at Quicken. We're continuing to listen to the needs of our customers and enhance our personal financial management offerings."

The suite of Quicken products includes their most popular deluxe version, a home and business offering, a premier tier for investors and a starter version. There is also the newest member of the Quicken family, Simplifi , a powerfully easy and highly customizable app that helps users stay on top of their finances in under five minutes per week. Simplifi connects to 14,000+ financial institutions, providing a real-time, consolidated view of all bank accounts, loans, credit cards and investments in a dashboard that's easy to understand. It offers an unparalleled level of customization and control to accommodate each user's needs and preferences.

The company's focus on customers' financial well-being has enabled it to meaningfully increase its average customer lifespan, Net Promoter Score (NPS), and annual sales volumes over the past few years. As a result, in 2021, Quicken attracted the attention of Aquiline Capital Partners, a growth-oriented fintech private equity firm, to acquire a majority stake and help the company pioneer the future of personal financial management.

Quicken and Simplifi have also been recognized as leading personal finance products by The New York Times' Wirecutter, Fast Company, U.S. News & World Report, Investopedia, and PCMag, among others.

Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. For over 30 years, more than 17 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them take control of their finances. Quicken's award-winning suite of personal finance software and apps — including Quicken Starter Edition, Quicken Deluxe, Quicken Premier, Quicken Home & Business, and Simplifi by Quicken — cater to different financial needs and device preferences. Simplifi by Quicken, named the "best budgeting app" by The New York Times Wirecutter, was added to the Quicken product suite in 2020. Simplifi, a web and mobile app, is designed to help a new generation of digital natives easily stay on top of their finances.

