Rocketlane Introduces The Maturity Model, a Revolutionary Tool for Companies to Level Up Customer Onboarding and Implementation

Rocketlane Showcased the Model's Innovative Capabilities to 1,300 Live Attendees During its Propel Virtual Event

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CHENNAI, India, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week marked the launch of the first and only dedicated global conference for customer onboarding and implementation. Rocketlane , a purpose-built customer onboarding platform, hosted the Propel by Rocketlane virtual event for leaders and practitioners at software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses. During the inaugural event, Rocketlane introduced The Maturity Model , a tool for businesses to gauge their customer onboarding success.

The company's revolutionary tool enables businesses to gauge their company's maturity level in terms of customer onboarding. The tool uses the customer onboarding maturity score to automatically identify areas in need of improvement and offers personalized tips for leveling up on those aspects.

The model helps teams understand how they are doing in different dimensions. Using this method, a team can set quarterly goals to improve their score on a specific dimension and measure how they are improving their onboarding each quarter.

"The Customer Onboarding Maturity Model provides an excellent reference point for companies that wish to quickly understand how they benchmark against the best in class," said Irit Eizips, a leading customer success strategist and CEO/CCO of CSM Practice. "The process of going through The Maturity Model itself brings awareness to new ideas for improving one's onboarding methodology. This customer onboarding maturity model places Rocketlane as a trailblazer in customer onboarding and implementation strategies."

The event was a grand success, with nearly 1,300 live attendees.

Customer onboarding expert and keynote speaker Donna Weber shared, "It's apparent there's a groundswell of awareness as companies prioritize the need to onboard their customers. Rocketlane's Propel conference highlights the critical need to quickly drive customers to value. With nearly 3,000 registrations from over 60 countries, both high-growth startups and established enterprises gained valuable knowledge from over 25 speakers and thought leaders through more than 30 sessions. It's time to seize the opportunity to transform new customers into loyal champions through customer onboarding."

To try the Maturity Model Survey firsthand, please click here .

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built customer onboarding platform that helps businesses accelerate their time-to-value, boost customer satisfaction, and thereby reduce churn. The platform replaces generic project management and document collaboration tools with a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their customers. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and best practices.

