SOZO Announces Retail Pop Up Through April 11th

CLEVELAND, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The approachable luxury brand designs and produces elevated classics made locally in Cleveland. Launched early in the pandemic, SOZO was born out of necessity for essential workers to be safe at work with high quality, well fitted and stylish masks.

The SOZO team recognized the world was changing when it came to style and since has built out a full clothing line of what they call "modern American" style.

"Modern America has changed from pre-pandemic times," says COO Christine Rizk, who joined the company as a Co-Founder during the pandemic. "Consumers today want to have pieces that are comfortable, casual and approachable but without compromising style, craftsmanship or the integrity of the brands they rep."

SOZO's first location was a successful pop up during the holiday season. Their permanent retail space, SOZO Studio, is currently under construction at the Pinecrest Development. The brand's Mill to Maker philosophy will pull back the curtain between production processes and consumers through a hybrid production and retail location where pieces are made onsite by SOZO Makers.

While under construction, Sozo will continue to have a pop up on the near west side of Cleveland at Detroit Avenue and W 25th street.

"Our All Star Weekend pop up helped us establish our brand within the local community," says David VanGieson, brand Co-Founder and Head of Product and Merchandise. "We didn't want to shut down while under construction, so we worked closely with the landlord to find a way to keep the space going. We're looking forward to growing our brand with roots in our hometown."

Shop the SOZO pop up through April 11th, open Friday through Sunday from 12–6 PM. The collection is also available online at shopsozo.com .

