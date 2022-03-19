Rally House Celebrates Opening 11th Michigan Store

DETROIT, March 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The local family-owned sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, opens their 11th store in Michigan Saturday, March 19th. Rally House Woodhaven is located between Famous Footwear and Ulta Beauty in the Woodhaven Commons at West and Allen Roads.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

With the best selection of team and local apparel and merchandise, Rally House is thrilled to continue expansion in Michigan throughout 2022. "We couldn't wait to open our doors!" said District Manger Monika Ross. "The people of Michigan are some of the most passionate sports fans in the world. Between the variety of teams to choose from and range of designs, there's something for everyone at Rally House Woodhaven."

When compared to similar retailers, Rally House separates themselves from the pack with their product assortment. They not only carry the most popular and latest sports apparel styles from well-known brands like Nike, Adidas and New Era, but also provide unique merchandise with exclusive designs from vendors from all over the country. Rally House's Local selection is filled with homegrown products as they embrace Michigan retailers such as The Mitten State, Peninsulas and Made In Detroit. Their in-house private label, RALLY Brand™, completes their Local section with exclusive hyperlocal, Michigan-inspired designs only available at Rally House.

Along with selling local Michigan-inspired apparel and gifts, the new location provides merchandise for the Tigers, Pistons, Lions and Red Wings. They also have a wide assortment of college gear for Michigan State Spartans, Michigan Wolverines, Central Michigan Chippewas, Eastern Michigan Eagles, Grand Valley State Lakers, Wayne State Warriors and more.

Rally House also offers a full online shopping experience at www.rallyhouse.com featuring a complete selection of merchandise found in over 100 store locations across the U.S. All online orders are packed and fulfilled by local Rally House locations and can be shipped to all 50 states.

For more local updates, head to https://www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-woodhaven or follow Rally House Woodhaven on Facebook (@RallyWoodhaven) and Instagram (@rallyhousewoodhaven).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 12 states.

CONTACT:

Monika Ross, District Manager

mross@rallyhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rally House