Aerolase Further Extends Treatment Range for Its Universal Skin Laser Technology

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the strong 2021 year in which Aerolase revenues grew 120%, Aerolase is pleased to announce a new major growth initiative to further enhance the company's offering for dermatologists not concentrated on aesthetics. The new treatment areas include vitiligo, leukoderma, and atopic dermatitis. Alopecia areata will be targeted for FDA clearance in 2023 utilizing technology cleared for use and shown to be efficacious in Western Europe and other parts of the world.. This will complement and complete other award-winning Aerolase medical dermatology treatments for acne, psoriasis, and rosacea.

Through partnership with French device innovator Clarteis SAS (Sophia Antipolis, France), Aerolase is launching a new handheld excimer phototherapy device, the Exci308TM in the U.S., Caribbean, and later in 2022, Canada. Exci308 TM will utilize the technology and design proven by Clarteis to be convenient and highly efficacious for its healthcare practitioners in Western Europe, Japan, Mexico, and many other parts of the world. The Exci308 TM, powered by Exciplex® delivers Aerolase's signature design of best-in-class efficacy and safety with high optical power, within a portable and user-friendly configuration.

This represents new capabilities for the Aerolase community of providers, complementing the unique versatility of the Aerolase Neo Elite® laser in delivering effective outcomes for a full range of common skin conditions. These new treatments have substantial prevalence, with atopic dermatitis (eczema), vitiligo and leukoderma –present in 2%, 1% and 1% of the U.S. population, respectively. Vitiligo capability enhances Aerolase's excellence in treating dermatology issues in skin color, as vitiligo is a significant cosmetic concern in that patient segment.

"Through this collaboration, Aerolase is now an even more complete one-stop-shop for all skin practitioners," noted Pavel Efremkin, CEO of Aerolase. "Particularly for dermatologists, Aerolase offers a universal solution to effectively treat common medical skin conditions as well as a full suite of aesthetic and rejuvenation treatments, thus providing the widest array of revenue streams to the practitioner."

Aerolase was the recipient of "Best Facial Laser" and "Best Acne Laser" awards by Cosmopolitan Magazine in 2021. The Company enjoys a burgeoning market share, global KOL support, and accolades in key market segments: aesthetic dermatologists, plastic surgeons, general practice physicians, and medical spas.

"Clarteis is delighted to partner with a renowned fellow innovator to expand our reach to bring our novel solutions to the U.S. Canada and Caribbean basin," said Laurent Meilhac, CEO of Clarteis. "It will also be exciting to supplement, over time, Aerolase growth in certain geographies of strength for Clarteis."

About Aerolase® – Laser Skin Health

Aerolase® is a global technology leader in laser skin health and the only developer and manufacturer in the world of portable high-power lasers for dermatology and aesthetics applications. The company created, invented, manufactures, markets, and sells a new category of dermatology device: a portable all-in-one universal laser efficacious and safe on virtually all common skin conditions and all skin tones. For more information, visit the company's website at www.aerolase.com. or follow Aerolase on all social platforms @aerolase.

About Clarteis – Light for Skin Health

Headquartered in Europe's pre-eminent science and technology hub, Sophia Antipolis, Clarteis is an innovative French medical device company. Its products are leading edge in clinical efficacy and ergonomics, and used by MD's and healthcare practitioners in all over the world . Clarteis regulatory clearances include CE-Mark and FDA, and its QMS (Quality Management Systems) is ISO 13485-certified.

