Orea Announces Voting Results of its Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Orea Mining Corp. ("Orea") (TSX: OREA) (OTCQX: OREAF) (FRA: 3CG) is pleased to announce that Robert Giustra, Peter Gianulis, Marie-Hélène Bérard and Oleg Pelevin were elected as directors of Orea at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 25, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Shareholders also approved all other proposed resolutions as described in the information circular of the Meeting.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are as follows:

Motion Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Votes Withheld % Withheld Votes Spoiled Number of Directors 10,550,268 78.27 2,929,150 21.73 0 0.00 0 Election of Director Nominees:













Marie-Hélène Bérard 11,712,486 86.89 0 0.00 1,766,932 13.11 0 Oleg Pelevin 11,027,011 81.81 0 0.00 2,452,407 18.19 0 Peter Gianulis 12,370,845 91.78 0 0.00 1,108,573 8.22 0 Robert Giustra 12,320,845 91.75 0 0.00 1,108,573 8.25 50,000 Appointment of Auditors 46,059,849 99.49 0 0.00 234,676 0.51 0 Other business 11,212,626 83.18 2,266,792 16.82 0 0.00 0

About Orea Mining Corp.

Orea is a leading gold exploration and development company operating in a prospective and underexplored segment of the Guiana Shield, South America. Its mission is to develop gold deposits with a reduced environmental footprint using innovative technologies, upholding the highest international standards for responsible mining. In French Guiana, Orea holds a major interest in the world-class Montagne d'Or mine development project and is also advancing the Maripa gold exploration project. In Suriname, Orea is advancing the Antino gold exploration project through its option agreement to acquire up to a 75% interest.

For more about Orea visit the company's website at www.oreamining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

Rock Lefrançois

President & CEO

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Orea Mining Corp.