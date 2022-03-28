Thought Industries Promotes Daniel Quick to Senior Vice President of Learning Strategies

Industry Veteran Will Continue to Lead Research and Strategy for Driving Adoption of Customer Learning Management

BOSTON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced the promotion of Daniel Quick to senior vice president of Learning Strategies, a group that operates as a center of excellence within the organization. The promotion reflects Thought Industries' commitment to shaping the customer learning management category and helping corporations and professional training organizations realize the tangible business value of investing in customer learning programs.

Daniel Quick, SVP of Learning Strategies, Thought Industries (PRNewswire)

Since joining Thought Industries in 2020, Quick has helped champion customer education for Thought Industries and its customers, as well as the broader market. As senior vice president, Quick will continue to guide the work of the Learning Strategies group, which includes conducting research and developing content to inform best practices for customer education professionals, as well as building training and education programs for Thought Industries customers that drive engagement and loyalty, and reduce churn.

"Daniel is a proven leader in customer education, and this promotion underscores the important work he'll continue to lead in shaping winning customer learning strategies for Thought Industries customers and the customer education market," Kelly said. "Daniel has a deep understanding of the transformational benefits customer learning can bring to every stage of the customer lifecycle, and he's a leader who will help us continue to drive results for our customers and maximize the impact and value of their learning programs."

Quick will continue to report to Thought Industries CEO Barry Kelly.

"I'm thrilled by my promotion, and I'm encouraged by the emphasis our organization is placing on advocating for our customers and customer learning professionals broadly," Quick said. "I'm a passionate believer in the power of customer learning and its mission-critical role. It's this belief that serves as the north star for Learning Strategies as we work to educate the market, our customers and our own internal teams on how to maximize the potential of customer learning for organizations of all sizes, across industries."

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries provides the world's #1 software platform for customer learning management (CLM). Industry leaders use CLM to grow revenue, increase customer loyalty, and ensure customer success across technology, manufacturing, healthcare and other industries with complex products and training requirements. Thought Industries was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging and scalable. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe.

Thought Industries - Unlock the Potential of Learning (PRNewsfoto/Thought Industries) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thought Industries