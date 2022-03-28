Yondr Group Launches 200MW Hyperscale Data Center Project in JCorp's Sedenak Tech Park, Malaysia

This project is Yondr's first foray into the Malaysian market and expands the company's hyperscale footprint in Southeast Asia

MALAYSIA, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yondr Group , a global leader, developer, owner operator and service provider of data centers today announced its entry into the Malaysian market with a planned 200MW hyperscale campus, to be developed on 72.8 acres of land acquired from TPM Technopark Sdn Bhd , a wholly owned subsidiary of Johor Corporation . The land is strategically located in Sedenak Tech Park, a flagship data center complex which spans across 700 acres of land in Johor, Malaysia.

The Sedenak Tech park, formerly known as Kulai Iskandar Data Exchange (KIDEX), is nestled in the heart of the larger 7,290 acres of Sedenak Technology Valley, an industrial and technology hub, comprising of technology-driven developments such as advanced electrical & electronic (E&E), medical device manufacturing, green renewable energy, biotechnology and food tech, among other research and development facilities.

Yondr's hyperscale campus will be developed across multiple phases and will deliver a total capacity of 200MW when fully completed, with the first phase scheduled for delivery in 2024. With access to at least 600MW of capacity, dark fibre connectivity, scalable utilities and infrastructure, Sedenak Tech Park is home to some of the largest data and cloud players within the Southeast Asia region.

"Malaysia is a significant part of our expansion plans within Southeast Asia. Our ability to secure this critical location in Sedenak Tech Park, complements our existing presence in Jakarta, Indonesia and further bolsters our strategic presence in this high growth market," said Dave Newitt, Chief Executive Officer at Yondr Group. "The state of Johor in Malaysia is in close proximity to other key data center metros, including Singapore which offers valuable interconnectivity routes, representing a true benefit for our clients especially in combination with the scalability in meeting requirements of power and land."

"We value Yondr's strategic decision to invest in Sedenak Tech Park, as a testament of their confidence in our location and offerings as a world-class data hub for the region. We are delighted to welcome Yondr with their full-scale data center technical expertise and operational capabilities to Johor, Malaysia. As global demand for data centers continues to grow exponentially via cloud computing and consumer mobile Internet, the sheer scale of growing data consumption makes the development of hyperscale data center infrastructures a compelling international and regional opportunity for both investors and operators. This exposure to Yondr's well-established partnerships with major state-of-the-art hyperscale facilities will further fuel our technical infrastructure development dedicated to the nation and the region's fast-growing digital economy," said Akmal Ahmad, Director of Johor Corporation's Real Estate and Infrastructure Division and Chairman of TPM Technopark.

The Asia Pacific region continues to be an attractive data center destination given its strategic location, growth potential, swift upsurge of technology platforms and networks across a wide spectrum of markets. Within Southeast Asia, Malaysia's data center market size is expected to hit a revenue of over US$800 million (RM3.24 billion) by 2025 and is already experiencing increasing investment spill-overs due to inherent land constraints in other surrounding markets.

"This deployment in Sedenak Tech Park will provide our hyperscale clients with an opportunity to exponentially scale their cloud computing requirements and benefit from being strategically located just a stone's throw from Singapore and Indonesia." said Aksel Vansten, Acquisition and Development Director for Asia Pacific Region of Yondr Group.

Johor's location and ample land capacity to build, expand and develop digital infrastructure footprint at affordable levels adds to its intrinsic attraction. Further, growth in the data center sector is measured in power, not just in square footage; on this score, Sedenak Tech Park is the top achiever both in its power access of 600MW in critical IT capacity, as well as its vast land mass dedicated to data center development.

"As part of realising the state's Digital Johor agenda as well as Malaysia's Digital Blueprint roadmap toward becoming a digital-first economy, data center development is among the key components that will provide impetus not only to the ecosystem's digitalisation, but also enable the fulfilment of our aspiration to become the region's digital innovation hub. Yondr's hyperscale data center deployment in Johor, Malaysia will contribute to the digital transformation ecosystem, and to a larger extent, signal a positive business climate and market potential within this high-growth economic region in Southeast Asia. We welcome Yondr to Johor, Malaysia and look forward to working with them and our industrial development arm as they contribute to not just the growth of the region but to wealth creation and distribution of our economy and communities," said Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim, President and Chief Executive of Johor Corporation.

About Yondr Group

Yondr Group is a developer, owner operator and service provider of data centers. The company's mission is to meet growing businesses' data center capacity and technical real estate needs faster, more elegantly and with better performance outcomes than anyone else. As an organisation, Yondr self-funds, designs, delivers and operates hyperscale data center facilities globally. For more information, visit www.yondrgroup.com

About TPM Technopark

TPM Technopark Sdn Bhd (TPM Technopark) is a wholly-owned subsidiary company and is part of the Real Estate & Infrastructure Division (REID) of Johor Corporation (JCorp) group of companies. TPM Technopark provides project management services for commercial and industrial developments, as well as sales and promotion services for industrial lands and properties owned by JCorp. TPM Technopark also plays a vital role in creating and attracting high-impact investments to the state of Johor. For more information, visit www.tpmtechnopark.com.my.

About Johor Corporation

Johor Corporation (JCorp) was incorporated through Johor State Economic Development Corporation Enactment in 1968 and later amended in 1995 as the principal development institution to drive the growth of the state's economy. With a focus in achieving its mission in the creation and distribution of wealth, JCorp operates in four core sectors, namely Agribusiness, Wellness, Food & Restaurant and Real Estate & Infrastructure, through our flagship companies Kulim (Malaysia) Berhad, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd and Johor Land Berhad, respectively.

The consideration of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks and opportunities in JCorp's investment processes and decision-making is consistent with the Group's responsibility and mission of Membina (Wealth Creation) & Membela (Wealth Distribution). More info can be found at www.jcorp.com.my .

