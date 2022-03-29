A-List Celebrities and Grammy-Winner Common Highlight the 2022 Corporate Counsel Women of Color and Hogan Lovells Conference in Atlanta

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Counsel Women of Color, the brainchild of trailblazer Laurie N. Robinson Haden, president and CEO, will again partner with global law firm, Hogan Lovells, to present their 18th Annual Career Strategies Conference. The conference will take place October 5–8, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Atlanta.

This year's event features the signature Wednesday seminars, presentations, and boot camps for chief corporate attorneys, including but not limited to:

Chief Legal Officer Symposium

Chief Diversity Officer Summit

Chief Compliance Officer Track

Privacy and Cybersecurity Track

Board-Readiness Boot Camp

MBA for Lawyers

The list of power-packed conference presenters includes Christina Swarns (executive director, Innocence Project), who will receive CCWC's Diamond Award in commemoration of her career-long dedication to the cause of criminal justice reform. Other notables include Judge Glenda Hatchett, TV host and founder of The Hatchett Firm; Eric Liu, founder, Citizen University; and Craig Robinson, chief diversity officer of NBCUniversal.

In addition, attendees will be treated to a fireside chat with Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy-winning artist, actor, and activist, Common, followed by a performance of some of his greatest hits. Attendees can also expect to receive revelations of intimate life lessons during presentations by Hall of Fame Boxing Champion and lifestyle CEO Laila Ali and world-renowned Supermodel Beverly Johnson.

The event will feature small group adventure-style breakout sessions designed to foster dialogue and connections between attendees. Events include bowling, foodie tours, dine arounds, Porsche Driving Experience, Topgolf, shopping in Buckhead, and excursions to the Atlanta Zoo and The Coca-Cola Company, among others.

The Conference will end with an uplifting Farewell Power & Inspiration breakfast featuring Dove award winner Kierra Sheard-Kelly, two-time Grammy-nominated Kurt Carr and the Kurt Carr Singers, and Gospel singing sensation Vicki Yohe.

For more information and to register for this event, please email: info@ccwomenofcolor.org

About us: The Corporate Council of Women of Color is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional organization that Mrs. Robinson Haden established in 2004. Its purpose is to advance women of color attorneys and foster diversity in the legal profession. Under Mrs. Robinson Haden's leadership and guidance, seasoned with her desire to give back to the community, the organization's membership has grown exponentially from 10 members to over 4,700 members. Each year, Corporate Counsel Women of Color awards scholarships to deserving law students from around the United States. The My Life As A Lawyer Scholarship helps deserving law students with tuition, books, and other needs.

CONTACT: Laurie Robinson Haden, laurie@ccwomenofcolor.org

