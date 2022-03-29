Capitalise.ai and ACY Securities announce a partnership, allowing professional traders enjoy a no-code auto-trading experience, driven by AI

ACY Securities, one of the world's fastest growing multi-asset online trading providers, integrates Capitalise.ai auto-trading and AI based platform to offer traders a top notch standard for a professional online trading experience

TEL AVIV, Israel and SYDNEY, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitalise.ai , the world leader of an AI based trading automation & analytics solution and ACY securities, a multi-asset online trading provider, announce today the launch of a partnership to offer traders a one of a kind trading experience that fits today's standards, by fully automating trading strategies without leaning on any technical skills, using no-code free-style English text input (e.g. "if / then"), and getting alerts and insights on the go, through the Capitalise.ai's engine.

This partnership joins a wave of similar others that were recently announced, and represent Cpaitalise.ai domination in today's professional trading landscape. Among Capitalise.ai partners are Interactive Brokers, FXCM, FTX, ErisX, Eightcap and more.

Capitalise.ai's proprietary technology is based on artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to turn simple English text rules entered by traders into custom algorithmic trading strategies that can automatically provoke alerts and be instantly executed.

ACY securities traders will get free access to Capitalise.ai's full suite of capabilities, including backtesting, loop strategies, smart notifications and much more. Users will also be able to access Capitalise.ai's mobile app for Android and iOS, so that they can stay in control of their trades 24/7, 365 days a year, and free themselves from sitting in front of the desktop.

Commenting on the announcement, Alla Darwish - Head of Global Brokerage at ACY said "We're always looking for ways to add value for our clients. The introduction of Captialise.au to our clients further bolsters our commitment to provide our clients with valuable tools and insights so they can improve their trading knowledge and become better traders."

Amir Shiovich, Capitlise.ai CEO & Co-Founder: "2022 is already showing amazing growth trends for Capitalise.ai, and new partnerships such as this one with ACY show a vote of trust from the industry's no code online trading automation capabilities to become the standard for professional traders, wherever they are sited. I am excited to have ACY on board, and I look forward to making a real impact on their traders' day to day trading experience."

About ACY securities

ACY Securities is one of Australia's fastest growing multi-asset online trading providers, offering ultra-low-cost trading, rock-solid execution, technologically superior account management and premium market analysis.The key pillars we operate on are transparency, client-focus and technology. With a track record of servicing clients since 2011, we are well-positioned to look after your trading needs.

About Capitalise.ai

Capitalise.ai is a world leader creator of an analytics and trading automation platform that amplifies top-tier brokerage firms' performance by offering a game changing trading experience for traders worldwide. In the last year, Capitalise.ai more than tripled its partnerships, number of active traders, usage scale and trading activity.

With Capitalise.ai, brokers can offer their traders analytical instruments and seamless automated trading experience previously reserved only for highly technical traders with the know-how to build scripts on their own or use technical solutions. For the first time, traders with zero technical skills can automate their trading, using freestyle text, such as "if/then" plain English rules.

Capitalise.ai's platform is extensive and rich in capabilities and features and is being utilized by leading brokers worldwide. Among its partners are leading brokerage firms such as Interactive brokers, FXCM, Binance, FTX, Eightcap, Erisx and more.

