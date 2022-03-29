Discover More Legendary Tastes with CAYMAN JACK®’s new Margarita Variety Pack

Stunning new variety pack adds 3 brand new flavors to America's No. 1 ready to drink Margarita.

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAYMAN JACK®, America's No. 1 single format ready to drink Margarita* continues its explosive growth with the launch of its first CAYMAN JACK® Margarita Variety Pack with multiple flavors. Cayman Jack's 50% national growth rate** is driven by unmatched Margarita taste that tastes hand-crafted because it is a unique blend that includes lime juice, agave nectar and other flavors.

"We're excited to expand our success as the number one Margarita flavor leader* by introducing our new Cayman Jack® Margarita Variety Pack," said John Shea, Chief Marketing Officer, CAYMAN JACK®, U.S. "Providing the highest quality premium and delicious Margarita flavors to consumers is our top priority and is the driving force behind CAYMAN JACK®'s unprecedented growth. We can't wait for consumers to try our 3 new stunning Margarita flavors."

Available in a 12-can sleek variety pack, each flavor is proudly crafted to give consumers a convenient way to enjoy the legendary taste and authentic experience of the CAYMAN JACK® drinks they know and love.

Margarita – The original CAYMAN JACK® Margarita features an amazing combination of blue agave nectar and lime juice for a clean and smooth finish.



Strawberry – For an authentic Margarita flavor taste, the CAYMAN JACK® Strawberry Margarita has an unmistakable refreshing aroma of ripe strawberry and agave notes.



Mango – Featuring a burst of ripe mango flavors and hints of lime and agave, the CAYMAN JACK® Mango Margarita is a great drink to sip chilled or on the rocks.



Watermelon – With just the right sweetness, balanced with lime and agave notes, the CAYMAN JACK® Watermelon Margarita is sensationally delicious.

Consumers loved the CAYMAN JACK® Variety Pack launch in 2021, as evident by its ranking as the number one ready-to-drink 12-pack innovation last year in the fast-growing flavored malt beverage category.** The brand is up over 50% since last year and growth is expected to continue with this latest innovation.

To find the new CAYMAN JACK® Margarita Variety Pack at a retailer near you, visit the product locator. Don't forget to share your tasting experience on social using #CaymanJack or learn more at @caymanjack on Instagram or on Facebook @CaymanJack.

*IRI MULC+L L52W/E 3/13/22, volume sales, flavored malt beverage category, premixed cocktails category, and hard seltzer category

**IRI MULC+L, CY 2021 (L52W/E 12/26/21), volume sales

ABOUT CAYMAN JACK®:

Cayman Jack® is one of the fastest growing brands within the flavored malt beverage category, boasting the #1 and #2 Margarita SKUs within that category. Cayman Jack® drinks are made with a precise blend of high-quality ingredients, that deliver authentic Margarita flavor similar to a hand-crafted drink from your favorite bar.

Cayman Jack® drinks are available nationwide in both multipacks and single serve sizes. Visit www.caymanjack.com for more information.

Good Things Come to Those Who Wait. Don't Drink Until You Are 21.® Premium Malt Beverage with Natural Flavors. All registered trademarks, used under license by American Vintage Beverage Co., Chicago IL 60661

Discover More Legendary Tastes with CAYMAN JACK®’s new Margarita Variety Pack (PRNewswire)

