Harrington Group International continues to be the leader in Quality Management Software for over 30 years empowering its customers with quality systems to fundamentally improve their processes in manufacturing.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrington Group International LLC (HGI) delivers cloud-based quality management software solutions for small and medium sized businesses, as well as large international conglomerates worldwide.

HGI enhances product quality as a competitive advantage.

HGI's 2022 release of its Enterprise Quality Management Software (HQMS), with Supplier Portal, continues to deliver products based on what companies are asking for in an enterprise system both today and well into the future.

HGI's new release builds upon Harrington Group International's pioneering strength in accessibility, flexibility, and configurability. In addition, one of the software's feature benefits is immediate compliance to international standards and industry best practices. We empower manufacturing organizations to optimize management, focus on critical quality business processes that drive product and service excellence, create superior brand reputation, and a clear competitive advantage.

HGI's recent HQMS 2.4 software, for managing internal and supplier quality performance, offers:

Web-Based Multi-Browser Access

Tablet and Mobile Support

Configurable options for access control, internal notifications, user assignments, and emails

Modules within the Supplier Portal now support applications for buyer profiles, receipts, receiving inspections, PPAP, SCARs, purchase orders, payments, debit memos and supplier scorecards.

"Harrington Group International is on a mission to make initiative-taking quality a reality for our clients. Manufacturing is at a point in history where, for the first time, product quality can be measured and analyzed in real time during manufacturing operations. Design engineers can connect and collaborate with the shop floor to measure post-market risk data to ensure better design decisions. HQMS allows companies to measure value across their supply chain and promote quality as a competitive edge in today's marketplace." Rick Harrington, Jr. CEO at HGI

HGI's proven success with its clients, from the shop floor to the executive offices, have made Harrington Group International's HQMS one of the most widely used software programs for 100,000+ users since 1991.

Visit our website at hgint.com and/or call us @ 1-800-ISO-9000 to schedule a FREE DEMO today!

