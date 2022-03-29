InventHelp Inventors Develop Kit to Repair a Broken Toilet Flange (BTK-134)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple kit to help you repair a broken toilet flange," said one of two inventors, from Huntsville, Ala., "so we invented the P V C TOILET FLANGE REPAIR KIT. Our design offers a cost-effective alternative to replacing the damaged flange."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective kit for repairing a toilet flange. In doing so, it would allow for continued use of a broken toilet flange. As a result, it increases convenience and efficiency and it reduces the need for major plumbing repairs. The invention features a functional design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for plumbers, contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

