Mendocino Farms' New San Francisco Kitchen Dishes Out Bold Flavors for Delivery and Pick Up

What's the news? Mendocino Farms , the fast-casual restaurant known for turning sandwiches, salads and more into an unexpected culinary adventure, is opening a new delivery and pick up only location in San Francisco (90 Charter Oak), on Monday, April 11. The San Francisco Kitchen marks the brand's third takeout and delivery-oriented location, furthering its commitment to making happiness only an order away.

Why is this important? Through its digital-only ordering experience, the San Francisco Kitchen is focused on offering a more convenient and accessible way for the greater community to enjoy Mendocino Farms' cheffy takes on classic entrées. The restaurant is celebrating its grand opening with a free entrée offer when locals sign up for a My Mendo account and select "NorCal-San Francisco Kitchen" as their favorite location prior to April 11. The offer is valid for a free sandwich, salad or bowl with any menu purchase during the first two weeks post-opening.

"As our guests continue to value convenience, we saw an opportunity to open a new location with an ordering model that could better serve our fresh, flavorful food to those who live and work in the greater San Francisco community," said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. "Whether ordering through pick up or delivery, our guests can expect the same high-quality ingredients and wow-factor as they do when dining in one of our restaurants."

What's good to eat? Mendocino Farms' menu boasts a selection of chef-inspired creations and fan-favorite classics in the form of sandwiches, salads, grain bowls and more. Recently returning to the menu by popular demand is the Samosa Dosa, a craveable vegan item with crossover appeal that features coconut curry cauliflower potato & chickpea mash, green peas, Indian spices, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, red onion, baby spinach, mint tamarind chutney and plant-based tzatziki. San Franciscans can also order the area's best-selling entrée, the "Not So Fried" Chicken Sandwich, made with shaved, roasted chicken breast, Mendo's signature krispies, herb aioli, mustard pickle slaw, tomatoes and pickled red onions on toasted ciabatta with a side of tangy mustard barbeque sauce or mustard pickle remoulade.

How/where can I get it? Order online or through the Mendocino Farms App for delivery or pick up only. With flavors made to travel, delivery is available through third-party partners including UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates.

About Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 44 locations and counting in California and Texas. By creating gathering places for connection and nourishment whether dining in store, enjoying at home, or catering it to the office, the restaurant company aims to make hearts and stomachs happy through unexpected flavors and friendliness. For more information visit mendocinofarms.com

