ONEOK to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day

TULSA, Okla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in investor meetings at the U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day on March 30, 2022, in Houston, Texas.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

Analyst Contact: Megan Patterson

918-561-5325 Media Contact: Brad Borror

918-588-7582

