Flock Freight Named to TIME's List of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies

ENCINITAS, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flock Freight ®, a technology company that is reinventing freight shipping with shared truckload (STL) service, today announced it has been named to TIME's list of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies. The second annual list — which is an extension of the annual TIME100 list of the world's most influential people—highlights 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

"We are extremely honored to be named as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies, alongside other companies making a real difference within their industries," said Oren Zaslansky, CEO and founder of Flock Freight. "This recognition as a leading innovator only solidifies Flock Freight's commitment to making a positive impact by working on—not in—the freight industry."

Transportation is responsible for 50% of nitrogen oxide emissions in the United States, as well as 3.1% of CO2 emissions globally. A recent survey from Flock Freight of shippers in the U.S. found that of the truckloads booked in 2021, over half (51%) were moving partially empty. Flock Freight is disrupting the $2T freight industry by fundamentally changing the way freight moves. It is the first company to figure out how to reduce waste and inefficiencies by maximizing trailer space by pooling freight shipments at scale. To achieve this, Flock Freight's patented STL solution—FlockDirect™—uses innovative technology and advanced algorithms to analyze hundreds of thousands of shipments, with the goal of combining freight into terminal-free loads that fill trucks to capacity, reduce the cost of shipping midsize freight, maximize carriers' earnings, eliminate unnecessary mileage and contribute to a more sustainable supply chain. FlockDirect moves freight on efficient routes and ensures it stays on the truck until it reaches its destination, reducing emissions by roughly 15-40% per shipment compared to traditional modes like truckload (TL) and less-than-truckload (LTL). Flock Freight also partners with Carbonfund.org to offset the remaining carbon emissions its FlockDirect service produces to ship carbon neutral at no additional cost to shippers.

In March of 2022, Flock Freight officially added a new Chicago office in the emerging tech hub, Fulton Market, with plans to hire approximately 125 employees in the immediate future. To date, Flock Freight has raised $399M, reaching unicorn status last October with its $215M Series D raise from SoftBank Vision Fund 2, bringing the company valuation to over $1B.

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations from every sector—ranging from health care and entertainment to transportation and technology—from our editors and correspondents around the world, as well as from industry experts. Then, TIME editors evaluated each one on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, and success.

Flock Freight is a Certified B Corporation that's been reinventing freight shipping since 2015. Flock Freight leverages its advanced, first-to-market algorithms that pool shipments and fill trucks at scale to create a new standard of service for shippers and increase revenue for carriers. Flock Freight's shared truckload solution eliminates the need for terminals and is the only carbon-neutral shipping option with all emissions accounted for through carbon offsets supporting freight-related efficiency projects.

Flock Freight is headquartered in Encinitas, CA with an additional office in Chicago, IL.

