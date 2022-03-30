GLOBALHealthPR Launches New Identity as Global Health Marketing & Communications

New brand identity reflects evolution of independent global healthcare network's capabilities from traditional public relations to integrated media and marketing solutions across more than a dozen disciplines

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBALHealthPR, the world's largest and most robust network of independent healthcare agencies, announced it has rebranded as Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC).

The network's new identity, which launched today across its worldwide headquarters and partner agencies in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific, reflects an evolution and expansion of communications and marketing capabilities in recent years driven by the increasingly integrated and constantly changing media landscape. The GHMC brand emphasizes the meaningful human connections that improve health outcomes for all through the delivery of dynamic, health-lingual experiences globally, regionally and locally.

"Today is a watershed moment for our network, our clients and the patients we serve, as we work together to improve the health and lives of people worldwide," said Jonathan Wilson, chairman and CEO of GHMC and owner/CEO of U.S. partner Spectrum Science. "In a world where media and channels are becoming more blended, we continue to invest in our strategy-first approach to drive behavior-changing campaigns. Our new identity reinforces GHMC's laser-focus on healthcare while reflecting the increasingly diversified offerings within our network across partner agencies and around the world."

Through the experience gained by working collaboratively as a network for more than 20 years, GHMC has reach and resonance into more than 60 markets to ensure that clients' innovations know no borders. Partner agencies from around the globe are hand selected based on their strength in-market and expertise in the healthcare sector. GHMC services a range of health-focused industries from biopharma and biotech companies to consumer wellness brands, devices, diagnostics and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). GHMC partners adapt, pivot and bring together the right healthcare specialists in the right geographies at the right time to deliver strategic solutions for its clients.

"As a global communications network, ours has always been different by design. Our agencies are not united by a common set of shareholders, but rather by a common purpose: breaking down borders to improve health outcomes for all," said Tim Goddard, president of GHMC. "With this singular focus, we've spent more than 20 years expanding our footprint and our capabilities. While the fabric of our partnership remains unchanged, this new brand represents our unique ability to build and execute programs that make a global impact by finding the space where audience needs intersect with client objectives."

GHMC is the largest and most robust network of independent healthcare agencies worldwide, dedicated to improving outcomes through the delivery of dynamic, health-lingual experiences that drive meaningful global change. With more than 700 health-specialist communications professionals spanning more than a dozen disciplines, from patient engagement to clinical trial recruitment to advertising, the agencies that make up the partnership share a belief in insights-driven strategies and a commitment to collaboration. Today, GHMC has capabilities and reach into more than 60 countries. For more information, visit www.GHMCNetwork.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

