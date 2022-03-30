Historic Publishing Corporation Partners with Olive Tree to distribute digital resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1896, R.H. Boyd has upheld the charge to meet the needs of all Christians, with a targeted focus on the African American community. To meet these needs of modern consumers, R.H. Boyd has entered a partnership with Olive Tree Bible Software to make select titles available in digital format.

Under the leadership of fifth generation president/CEO, Dr. LaDonna Boyd, R.H. Boyd has taken steps to innovate and expand into new areas of focus. "We realize that as the world's technology, reading, and study habits change, we must adapt. We see this partnership as an effective mean to expand our voice and place our message into the hands and hearts of more individuals that need the Gospel."

The 2021–2022 edition of Boyd's Commentary, Adult Christian Life, a top-selling Bible study and Sunday School resource, and many other publications are now available in digital form for purchase on Olive Tree Bible Software for use on mobile devices, tablets, and computers.

"Boyd's Commentary is an excellent Bible study resource for pastors, teachers, students, and anyone who desires to increase their fundamental understanding of the Bible in small group or personal study," explains Dr. David B. Groves, Director of Publications at R.H. Boyd.

"The Scriptures—selected for study by the Committee on Uniform Series of the National Council of Churches—have been carefully exegeted by qualified biblical scholars and Christian editors for a sound theological and biblical hermeneutic, both for the practice of ministry and living out of biblical principles," he added.

The mission of Olive Tree Bible Software is to inspire people to connect with God and the Bible through technology. As a Bible app, the company offers God's Word in numerous translations and languages to encourage a deeper understanding of the Bible through thousands of Bible study resources, such as commentaries, dictionaries, devotionals, and other books.

Olive Tree surfaced in 2000, offering Bible programs for the Palm Pilot™ and Pocket PC™, and later emerged as Olive Tree Bible Software.

The Olive Tree Bible App is a free app available across all major platforms—Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows.

Visit rhboyd.com and follow @rhboydco on social media channels for updates and other news.

